A Cloud Guru Announces Approved Supplier Status to UK Government’s G-Cloud 12

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Award connects comprehensive cloud learning platform with public sector organisations

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A Cloud Guru (ACG), the leader in modern tech skills development, has been awarded G-Cloud 12 supplier status. Now, any UK public sector organisation can easily licence ACG’s comprehensive skills platform of cloud learning courses and hands-on labs via the Government’s Digital Marketplace.

The G-Cloud Framework, an agreement between the UK government and suppliers of cloud-services, provides public sector bodies with a digital marketplace for the research and procurement of these services without running a full tender. Any UK-based public sector organisation can now licence ACG’s market-leading tech skills development platform with confidence that ACG has met the government’s rigorous framework standards.

“With a ‘Cloud First’ policy driving the UK Government’s technology agenda, the demand for effective, ‘hands-on’ cloud skills is a huge priority,” said Sam Kroonenburg, CEO of A Cloud Guru. “2020 has accelerated digital transformation at government agencies, and with cloud technology becoming more prevalent, it’s now critical for government workers to effectively maximise cloud-based solutions. Through our acceptance onto G-Cloud 12, we’re uniquely positioned to help close the public sector IT skills gap and continue to deliver maximum value from our platform in the UK.”

With a growing office located in London, A Cloud Guru works with hundreds of companies throughout the U.K, including DVLA, Thomson Reuters and Accenture. Following the launch of its new flagship platform, ACG’s expanded course catalog now includes 1,500 hands-on labs for Microsoft Azure, AWS, GCP, Kubernetes, Linux, and more, giving individuals and organisations a robust toolkit to navigate the latest leading technologies. To learn more about A Cloud Guru visit https://acloudguru.com. To view A Cloud Guru’s listing on the Digital Marketplace click here.

About ACG
A Cloud Guru is driven by a simple mission — to teach the world to cloud. We believe people learn best by doing. That’s why our in-house cloud experts go to ridiculous lengths to design fresh, engaging, and hands-on learning tools that empower both individuals and organizations to stay ahead of the technology curve. As the world’s most comprehensive, hands-on, and effective platform for cloud learning, ACG has enabled more than 2 million learners and 4,000 organizations to achieve a brighter future.

