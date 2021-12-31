Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / A Decentralized Metaverse, Metalovil Will Be Launched Soon

A Decentralized Metaverse, Metalovil Will Be Launched Soon

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metalovil will be launched on the 17th of January 2022. The MetaLovil is a flight-to-earn game that combines blockchain technology, DeFi, and NFTs in a 3D metaverse. MetaLovil consists of various climates and terrains, containing unique characteristics. From the beautiful plains covered with colourful flowers, the lava fields engulfed in flames, the treacherous swamps emitting poisonous gases, to the perished wastelands scattered with dead trees. Each region contains different vegetation, animals and uniquely developed cultures.

It was like a jewellery box filled with precious treasures and riches, until the evil Demon King and his array of servants descended on the MetaLovil kingdom from a different dimension. Villages were destroyed, forts and castles were raised, and the world was slowly swallowed up by darkness. At this time, a brave adventurer would arrive in this world.

There is a variety of activities and different playstyles to explore, such as exploration, collecting equipment, mining and foraging, weapon and item crafting, base building, treasure hunting, surveying the vegetation and animals in different biomes, and much more. Embark on an adventure suited for you and create your own story in the MetaLovil Kingdom.

Future – Decentralized World

MetaLovil is a completely decentralized Metaverse, where each role is unique and special. The ownership of all items, land, and clothing, belongs to the exclusive owner of that asset. Project development, city filling and guilds within the Metaverse are all governed by the user DAO.

In MetaLovil, we take decentralization seriously. We believe that the truly decentralized metaverse should not just develop user governance, but establishment and creation is also the right of every user. Therefore, in the project development area of our Roadmap, the team is on track to build a decentralized simulator before Q2 2023, so that the world that builds MetaLovil will gradually achieve full decentralization.

Official Website: https://metalovil.io/

Gitbook: https://docs.metalovil.io/welcome-to-gitbook/

Media Contact

Company Name: MetaLovil

Contact Person: Alex

Email: support@metalovil.io

Tele: 213-375-3788

Website: https://metalovil.io/

SOURCE: MetaLovil

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.