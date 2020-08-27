Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / A Dedication to Diverse Stories: Population Media Center Presents “Vencer el Miedo” and Virtual Event “Latinas Unidas: Rising Together”

A Dedication to Diverse Stories: Population Media Center Presents “Vencer el Miedo” and Virtual Event “Latinas Unidas: Rising Together”

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

South Burlington, VT, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On July 21, 2020, Population Media Center (PMC) celebrated the U.S. premiere of Vencer el Miedo (“Overcome the Fear”) on Univision. This 47-episode social impact TV show was a co-production between PMC and Televisa, a Mexican based mass media company that is the largest in Latin America.

 

Vencer el Miedo is a story of grit and hope, and centers around four female protagonists who face issues such as teen pregnancy, domestic violence, parent-teen communication challenges, and gender inequality. It’s U.S. debut has been covered in publications like People en Español and L.A. Times.

 

The program originally aired in early 2020 in Mexico — drawing an unprecedented 3.8 million viewers nightly and ranking #1 in its time slot. In its first week of broadcast in the U.S. with Univision, 400,000 people tuned in nightly to Vencer el Miedo, and the ratings have continued to rise.

 

In celebration of the premiere, PMC produced a virtual event entitled “Latinas Unidas: Rising Together,” a panel discussion to address pressing issues affecting Latinx communities and the role of social impact entertainment. In addition to the issues covered in the television show, panel topics included racial justice, AfroLatin intersectionality, cultural norms, mental health, and women’s empowerment. Panelists representing healthcare, social impact organizations, content creation, and more were invited to speak to the broad range of issues on the panel, seen as one of many conversations needed to address the interests and needs of the Latinx community.

 

“This is such an exciting moment for television,” says Lisa Caruso, PMC’s Head of U.S. Content. “Vencer el Miedo was developed by our international programming arm, and it is finding fans in the U.S. marketplace – and, importantly, Hollywood is taking note of the importance of diverse stories. Our previous hit TV show in the U.S., East Los High, was one of the first dramatic series with an all-Latinx cast, a trend that we’ve been happy to see grow in today’s media market. With both Vencer el Miedo and East Los High, PMC has developed complex female characters that help spearhead conversations about gender equality and reproductive rights.”

 

The panel featured Jessie Medina (Founder, FEMX), Jorge Navarro (Founder, Reality Changers), Gladys Mendoza (Director of Special Initiatives, National Alliance for Hispanic Health), Carolina Rosas (Director, Corporate Social Responsibility & Social Impact Content & Production, Univision), Alejandra Cortez (LCSW, Founder, The Social Changer), and Population Media Center’s Kiren Bansal (Associate Vice President of Development) and Cecilia Orvañanos (Mexico Resident Representative). Joanna Velarde (Executive Producer and Founder of Escape Plan Media) served as moderator.

 

When asked what makes PMC unique as compared to other storytellers, PMC’s Bansal said, “It starts with representation – making sure those creating the stories and working on our content are from and reflecting the communities we aim to serve.” Representation is core to PMC’s business model and it was no different for the panel, where Bansal teamed up with Escape Plan Media, run by Latinx small business owner Velarde and her husband. 

 

PMC is currently developing a number of exciting U.S. focused projects, including Harlem Code, set in the world of tech, that addresses issues affecting inner-city Black and Latinx youth, and another series set in Dallas which will highlight the area’s high teen pregnancy rates, particularly among Latinx adolescents.

 

“Our commitment to issues affecting Latinx communities, and particularly women,” says Caruso, “reaches across many of our projects as we seek to create content for social change. Our mission is to always uplift and inspire underserved communities and allow viewers to see themselves accurately depicted in new and entertaining ways.”

 

The Vencer el Miedo panel event marks one of the most successful online events for PMC, drawing hundreds of viewers from around the globe, including Brazil, El Salvador, England, France, Guana Island, Guatemala, Haiti, Pakistan, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Uganda, and the U.S.

 

“PMC has a global following, so zoom meetings, webinars, and virtual panels have been an area of growth for several years, but the pandemic made it a necessity to stay engaged with our stakeholders,” stated Bansal.

 

Population Media Center is an international non-profit social impact entertainment organization aiming to create a sustainable planet with equal rights for all.

 

To learn more about PMC, visit www.populationmedia.org

 

###

Attachment

  • Paulina-Goto_Danilo-Carrera-Vencer-el-Miedo 
CONTACT: Missie Thurston
Population Media Center
802-985-8156 ext. 209
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.