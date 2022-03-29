Breaking News
A Demonstration Against Violations of Alaskan Constitutional Rights

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

We Demand Our Right for the Grand Jury to Investigate Crime and Corruption by Public Officials

SOLDOTNA, Alaska, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 AM, Alaska Grand Jury Rights supporters will rally at the Kenai Courthouse to protest public officials attempting to stop Grand Juries from investigating evidence of systemic crime and corruption by public officials. Alaska’s Constitution guarantees that Alaskan citizens can report such evidence to the Grand Jury and that the Grand Jury can investigate and write a report with recommendations on such evidence.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough, City of Homer, and local community councils support this issue through unanimously approved Resolutions. See Resolutions and evidence here: 

https://alaskagrandjuryrights.com

Alaska Constitution, Article 1, Section 8 The power of grand juries to investigate and make recommendations concerning the public welfare or safety shall never be suspended.

AS 12.40.030 Duty of inquiry into crimes and general powers. The grand jury shall have the power to investigate and make recommendations concerning the public welfare or safety.

AS 12.40.040 Juror to disclose knowledge of crime. If an individual grand juror knows or has reason to believe that a crime has been committed that is triable by the court, the juror shall disclose it to the other jurors, who shall investigate it.

Alaska Constitutional Convention (1307-1409): The grand jury is preserved, for all purposes, particularly for investigation of public officials. The grand jury can be appealed to directly, which is an invaluable right to the citizen.

Alaska Grand Jury Handbook, Page 16: Can a grand juror ask the grand jury to investigate a crime that the district attorney has not presented to them? Yes. The Alaska Statutes state: “If an individual grand juror knows or has reason to believe that a crime has been committed that is triable by the court, the juror shall disclose it to the other jurors, who shall investigate it.”

Alaska Grand Jury Handbook, Page 26: It will be up to the grand jury to decide whether to investigate.

Evidence that public officials are violating the law and constitutional rights can be viewed at: https://alaskagrandjuryrights.com

Demonstrate at the Kenai Courthouse on Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 AM to demand that Grand Juries be allowed to see and lawfully act on evidence of felony crimes and corruption by public officials.

Alaska Grand Jury Rights
David Haeg
907-398-6403 cell/text
haeg@alaska.net
https://alaskagrandjuryrights.com

