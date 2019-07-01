Breaking News
Home / Top News / A. Duie Pyle Named to 2019 Food Logistics’ Top Green Providers List

A. Duie Pyle Named to 2019 Food Logistics’ Top Green Providers List

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Premier transportation and logistics provider has been recognized a third consecutive year for enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage supply chain

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, has been named to Food Logistics’ 2019 Top Green Providers List for its commitment to incorporating superior sustainability practices throughout its service centers, warehouses, docks and fleet operations. The annual list recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership enhance sustainability within the food and beverage industry.

“We are committed to maintaining an industry leadership position in the development and deployment of sustainable practices,” said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “We are once again honored to be recognized as part of Food Logistics’ 2019 Top Green Providers. After recently implementing our new electric trucks, we are continuing to conceptualize new initiatives, both small and large, that will benefit key industries like the food and beverage sector.”

Pyle takes multiform steps in promoting sustainability across its enterprise. Key measures include recycling oil and water, governing tractor speed, installing tube and LED lighting, investing in electric trucks, and transitioning to paperless operations. Honorees were evaluated based on participation in recognized sustainability programs such as the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay initiative, and were selected based upon considerations including operation of LEED-certified facilities or those featuring solar panels, energy saving measures, installations and retrofit upgrades that produced measurable reductions in GHG emissions, among other criteria.

“We are proud to once again name A. Duie Pyle as a Top Green Provider recipient this year,” said Lara L. Sowinski, Editorial Director of Food Logistics. “After being recognized for the past three years, we continue to be impressed with Pyle’s achievements in sustainable practices. Here at Food Logistics we work to raise the bar with new products, services and strategies, and companies like Pyle are helping us achieve just that.”

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com.
For more information on Food Logistics, visit www.foodlogistics.com.

About A. Duie Pyle
A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 95 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 10 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.5 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

About Food Logistics
Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

MEDIA CONTACT
Hannah Young
Uproar PR for A. Duie Pyle
[email protected]
321.236.0102

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.