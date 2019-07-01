A. Duie Pyle Named to 2019 Food Logistics’ Top Green Providers List

Premier transportation and logistics provider has been recognized a third consecutive year for enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage supply chain

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, has been named to Food Logistics’ 2019 Top Green Providers List for its commitment to incorporating superior sustainability practices throughout its service centers, warehouses, docks and fleet operations. The annual list recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership enhance sustainability within the food and beverage industry.

“We are committed to maintaining an industry leadership position in the development and deployment of sustainable practices,” said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “We are once again honored to be recognized as part of Food Logistics’ 2019 Top Green Providers. After recently implementing our new electric trucks, we are continuing to conceptualize new initiatives, both small and large, that will benefit key industries like the food and beverage sector.”

Pyle takes multiform steps in promoting sustainability across its enterprise. Key measures include recycling oil and water, governing tractor speed, installing tube and LED lighting, investing in electric trucks, and transitioning to paperless operations. Honorees were evaluated based on participation in recognized sustainability programs such as the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay initiative, and were selected based upon considerations including operation of LEED-certified facilities or those featuring solar panels, energy saving measures, installations and retrofit upgrades that produced measurable reductions in GHG emissions, among other criteria.

“We are proud to once again name A. Duie Pyle as a Top Green Provider recipient this year,” said Lara L. Sowinski, Editorial Director of Food Logistics. “After being recognized for the past three years, we continue to be impressed with Pyle’s achievements in sustainable practices. Here at Food Logistics we work to raise the bar with new products, services and strategies, and companies like Pyle are helping us achieve just that.”

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com .

For more information on Food Logistics, visit www.foodlogistics.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 95 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 10 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.5 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

