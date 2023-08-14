The premier transportation provider recognized as the leading LTL Carrier in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Region

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the 99-year-old premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces it has been named a recipient of the 40th Quest for Quality Awards presented by Logistics Management magazine. Pyle’s excellence has been consistently acknowledged by the media outlet for an impressive streak of 34 consecutive years. During this time, the company has consistently ranked among the top performers in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Regional LTL Carriers category.

The Quest for Quality Awards are recognized as a benchmark for customer satisfaction and performance in the transportation and logistics industry, making them a standard of excellence for carriers, ports and logistics providers worldwide. These prestigious awards result from an extensive six-month research project conducted by the Peerless Research Group.

“We consistently set ambitious customer service goals each year and dedicate ourselves to exceeding these benchmarks,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. “The recognition as the premier LTL carrier in the Northeast by the readership of Logistics Management magazine truly validates the unwavering efforts of the entire Pyle team in continuously enhancing the quality of our LTL services. It’s an honor to be recognized by the shipping community, and we sincerely appreciate their vote of confidence year after year.”

The 40th edition of the Quest for Quality Awards identified honorees through a survey conducted among Logistics Management readers. Participants evaluated the carriers and service providers they utilize, assessing their performance in delivering top-notch service. The recipients’ performance was rated across various criteria including customer service, punctuality, value, IT capabilities, equipment and operational efficiency.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 99 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 LTL service centers and 18 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 4.4 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

