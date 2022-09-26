Breaking News
A Fall Festival in the Heart of Nassau County

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Both Free and Paid Festivities Available Daily Through October 30th

WESTBURY, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hicks Nurseries, Long Island’s largest garden center welcomes the arrival of autumn with a fun Fall Festival for the entire family. Conveniently located in Westbury, New York, Hicks Nurseries offers festivities usually limited to Long Island’s east end farms. The festival is going on now through October 30th with free parking and admission.

Free festivities daily include corn hole, scarecrow ring toss, pictures with Otto the friendly ghost, Otto’s animated children’s story walk-through and many photo op stations throughout the garden center.

On weekends, purchase a pay-one-price wristband for $20 and get:

– Unlimited hay maze for the day
– One sand art activity
– One mum + pot decorating
– One mystic pumpkin decorating

The hay maze is also open during the week at $5 per person. Kids two and under are free.

“Everyone is enjoying the new hay maze, our fresh roasted corn, delicious pies and of course our famous resident ghost, Otto,” said Felix Cutrone, store manager at Hicks Nurseries. “The garden center is fully stocked with the largest selection of fall favorites including pumpkins, corn stalks, mums, plus fall and Halloween décor. Fall means it is time to plant and decorate. We are that one-stop-shop for it all.”

Hicks Nurseries has also partnered with Long Island Cares for their annual food drive during the festival. People are asked to bring non-perishable food items and drop them off at the end of the animated children’s story.

For more information visit Hicks Nurseries Fall Festival and follow on social media @hicksnurseries

About Hicks Nurseries
Hicks Nurseries is Long Island’s largest and premier garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve success in their homes and gardens, Hicks Nurseries provides expert and friendly advice along with an exceptional selection of quality products including indoor and outdoor plants, outdoor furniture, planters, lawn care, seasonal décor and more. They also offer complete award-winning landscape design/build services. Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY. Learn more about Hicks’ storied history here.

CONTACT: Eleni Roselli, Hicks Nurseries, 516-334-0066, eroselli@hicksnurseries.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/818ec1ea-6ee3-415f-bce3-ee839e839853

