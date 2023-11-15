Food Encapsulation Market Forecast 2023 to 2033: Increase in Consumption of Nutritional Convenience and Functional Foods Bolsters Growth. Polysaccharides dominate the food encapsulation market in 2023

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With a predicted CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2033, the global market for food encapsulation is expected to experience tremendous growth. By 2033, the market value is anticipated to soar to an astounding US$ 14,547.9 million, thanks to this growing trend. The market is predicted to surpass US$ 5,952.8 million in 2023.

The market is growing due to several factors, including the rising demand for quick-to-prepare foods with improved flavor, texture, and preservation. The industry is also expanding as a result of the emerging trend of functional foods, which integrate encapsulated components for targeted nutrition. Additionally, a factor for market growth is the growing consumer knowledge of the health advantages of ingredients that have been capsuled. Food encapsulation is emerging as a crucial technology driving innovation and satisfying changing customer demands as the food industry continues to change.

Key Takeaways

United States Dominates: With a sizable market share of 31.4%, the United States emerges as the global leader for food encapsulation, demonstrating its leadership in this cutting-edge industry.

China’s Expanding Appetite: China is closely following with a sizeable market share of 10.3%, which reflects its expanding appetite for food encapsulation products and technology.

India’s Growing Influence: With a stunning market share of 11.5%, India shows how important it is becoming as a major player in the food encapsulation sector.

United Kingdom’s Encapsulation Evolution: With a 12.3% market share, the United Kingdom stands out for its active engagement and developing position in the food encapsulation industry.

Germany and Japan Maintain Their Positions as Established Markets for Food Encapsulation: Germany (7.8%) and Japan (4.5%) demonstrate consistent growth and continued interest in this specialized area.

Competitive Landscape

The market for food encapsulation is characterized by fierce rivalry, which is influenced by many different factors. Encapsulated ingredient demand is on the rise, which has drawn a wave of new competitors looking to profit from this lucrative sector. The complex nature of the food encapsulation process needs specialized knowledge and skills, which heightens the rivalry between businesses seeking to provide the best and most creative solutions. Smaller firms are prevented from entering the market because of the high costs involved in developing and commercialising novel food encapsulation technologies. This has led to market consolidation and increased competition among established industry giants.

Cargill

A global leader in food, agricultural, and industrial products is Cargill. In addition to flavors, colors, and nutrients, they provide a wide variety of encapsulated components. Due to their large product portfolio, global presence, and dedication to innovation, Cargill is a formidable rival.

DuPont

An extensive selection of components in capsule form is available from the international chemical corporation DuPont. Due to their outstanding research and development capabilities, global presence, and dedication to sustainability, DuPont is a formidable rival.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

A global leader in flavor, aroma, and functional ingredients is Sensient Technologies Corporation. They provide a wide variety of nutrients and flavors that are encapsulated. Sensient Technologies is a formidable rival due to its well-known brand, a wide range of products, and dedication to providing excellent customer service.

Royal DSM

Royal DSM, a multinational corporation with a scientific foundation, offers cutting-edge solutions for food, nutrition, health, and personal care. In addition to flavors, colors, and nutrients, they provide a wide variety of encapsulated components. Due to its outstanding research and development capabilities, global presence, and dedication to sustainability, Royal DSM is a formidable rival.

Key Players

TasteTech Ltd

Sensient Technologies Corporation

BASF SE

Appvion Inc.

Firmenich International SA

Givaudan SA

Balchem Corporation

International Flavors

Fragrances Inc.

Symrise AG

Key Developments

Expanded Applications in the Pharmaceutical Industry: Encapsulation technologies are finding broader applications beyond the food sector, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry. Encapsulated ingredients can protect sensitive pharmaceutical compounds, improve their stability, and enhance their targeted delivery within the body. This opens up new avenues for drug formulation, controlled release systems, and personalized medicine.

Sustainable Encapsulation Solutions: With increasing environmental concerns, there is a growing demand for sustainable encapsulation solutions. Manufacturers are exploring eco-friendly encapsulation materials and processes that minimize waste generation and reduce the overall environmental impact. The development of biodegradable and renewable encapsulation materials aligns with the rising consumer preference for sustainable products and contributes to a greener future.

Market Segmentation For Food Encapsulation

By Raw Material:

Acids

Flavoring Agents

Lipids

Bases & Buffers

Amino Acids & Peptides

Enzymes & Microorganisms

Antioxidants

Vitamins & Minerals

Others

By Technology:

Chemical

Physical

By Application:

Dairy Products Animal Nutrition

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Confectionery Beverages

Bakery Products

Frozen Products and Others

By Wall Material:

Lipids & Waxes

Proteins

Carbohydrates

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India. Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

