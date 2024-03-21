ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A-GAME Beverages Inc. (“A-GAME”), creator of the “ultimate” hydration beverage, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Thomas Bond as Chief Medical Officer. Bond will act as the first Chief Medical Officer for A-GAME Beverages and bring years and valuable experience of both clinical and sideline expertise in the field of Sports Medicine.

“I am so delighted that Dr. Thomas Bond has joined the A-GAME family and am confident he will quickly become an extremely valuable team player. Dr. Bond has worked with athletes at every level of competition and will be assisting us with a medical study to prove the effectiveness of A-GAME’s ingredients in terms of hydration,” said A-GAME’s Chairman of the Board, Johnny Damon, a former Major League Baseball All-Star and World Series champion.

Dr. Bond added, “I’m honored and proud to join such an all-star team! Moreover, I am thrilled to work with a product that steers clear of some of the toxic substances so often utilized in today’s world of profit over purity and health. All people, whether in athletic competition or not, deserve a rehydration to complement their efforts and progress in exercise activity, not distract from it. A-GAME is that complementary product!”

Dr. Bond’s educational background consists of earning a Master’s of Science in Physiology & Biophysics from the University of Arkansas Medical School in Little Rock in 1994, a Medical Doctorate from LSU Medical Center in New Orleans and completing a Family Medicine residency at the Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. His education continued with a Postdoctoral Fellowship in Sports Medicine at Duke University Medical School in Durham, North Carolina. In 2003, Dr. Bond was recruited to LSU Medical Center in New Orleans as the Chief of Sports Medicine. During his time at LSU, Bond also served as Medical Program Director for the LSU Sports Medicine Fellowship Program, training medical students, resident physicians, and Sports Medicine Fellows with athletic patients at every level of competition.

In 2007, Dr. Bond founded TotalCare Health and Wellness Medical Center, focusing on Sports Medicine, Nutrition, Exercise and Regenerative Medicine. He pioneered Interventional Regenerative Orthopedic Medicine in Louisiana and the southern Gulf States region, performing the 1st such procedure in 2005. Nearly 20 years later with the rebranded name of Bond Medical Center, Dr. Bond and his team continue serving athletes and patients from around the world with the goal of helping each individual achieve optimal health and longevity. More information about Dr. Bond can be found at www.BondMedicalCenter.com

About A-GAME Beverages Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME investor, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, Scott Conant, American celebrity chef, restaurateur, TV personality and cookbook author, Top 100 U.S. Golfer and University of Houston Commit, Lucky Cruz, American professional mixed martial artist formally competing in the heavyweight division of the Professional Fighters League, Alex Nicholson and A-GAME’s newest brand ambassador Tim Hardaway Sr., Former American professional basketball player, A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com.

