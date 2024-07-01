ORLANDO, Fla., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A-GAME Beverages Inc., maker of A-GAME, the ultimate hydration beverage, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Auburn University athlete, Perry Thompson. As part of the partnership, Perry Thompson, a multi-sport athlete, will demonstrate how A-GAME provides premium hydration that allows him to reach his peak performance on the field, in the classroom, and everywhere else.

A-GAME is an innovative beverage designed to help the body refuel, rehydrate and recover after a workout, bringing out the best in every consumer. It is made with 8 essential vitamins, sea salt for natural electrolytes, honey for natural sweetness, fruit and vegetables juices for a variety of natural, delicious & innovative flavors.

Perry Thompson explained, “I am excited to join the A-GAME team and to represent a company that shares common values. I also hope to use this partnership as a way to inspire people to find ways to get better every single day, instead of sitting around doing nothing.”

Former Major League Baseball All-Star, World Series champion, and Chairman of the Board of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Johnny Damon added, “We are thrilled to have Perry Thompson bringing his A-GAME to Auburn! We look forward to watching him prosper on and off the field and in the classroom.”

Perry Thompson will join Auburn University’s Football Team for its 2024 season. He is currently listed as a wide receiver, weighing 215 pounds, standing 6 feet 4 inches tall and is described as having “unlimited potential,” according to the University’s football roster. Thompson not only dominated the football field in his time spent at Foley High School, he also played basketball and had impressive track seasons earning a spot as a 100-meter state qualifier his sophomore year.

About A-GAME Beverages Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME investor, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, Scott Conant, American celebrity chef, restaurateur, TV personality and cookbook author, Top 100 U.S. Golfer and University of Houston Commit, Lucky Cruz, American professional mixed martial artist formally competing in the heavyweight division of the Professional Fighters League, Alex Nicholson and A-GAME’s newest brand ambassador Tim Hardaway Sr.,Former American professional basketball player, A-GAME is on a mission to equip all consumers with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com.

