A game of ‘Cat and Mouse’ ensues between two determined lawyers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

K. Fitzpatrick marks her debut in the world of fiction

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new mystery novel is set to thrill readers as K. Fitzpatrick announces the release of “Cat and Mouse” (published by Trafford Publishing).

 

The book follows Mary Beth Strikker, a young woman who dreams of becoming a prestigious lawyer and is determined not to let anyone get in her way. She wants to be successful. She wants people to respect her. She wants to become a good lawyer. She wants to have a good life.  However, she gets more than she bargains for when she starts to work at a firm right out of college. A mysterious man named Stan Howler, who is also a lawyer, becomes obsessed with her and is determined to have her all to himself by any means necessary. Mary Beth’s world turns upside down and she is left to make sense of it all on her own. When the time draws near for her to move, can she leave her past behind her or will it haunt her to her grave?

 

“My book is different because there is a lot of humor involved instead of just seriousness and violence,” Fitzpatrick describes, on what makes the book unique. “It can take your mind off of what is happening with the world during this coronavirus pandemic. It has nothing to do with politics or race or violence or religion. And I think that people would like to read a book that does not pertain to these particular topics right now.”

 

Combining mystery, suspense and thrill, “Cat and Mouse” is hoped to entertain readers. Visit https://www.trafford.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001032066 to purchase a copy.

 

“Cat and Mouse”

By K. Fitzpatrick

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 172 pages | ISBN 9781490762852

E-Book | 172 pages | ISBN 9781490762845

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

K. Fitzpatrick is a first-time author.

Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an “on-demand publishing service,” and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford’s experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 844-688-6899 or visit trafford.com.

Attachment

  • Cover_m 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Trafford Publishing
844-688-6899
[email protected]

