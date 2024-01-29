ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A-GAME Beverages Inc. (“A-GAME”) is excited to announce its latest partnership with American country music singer, songwriter and record producer, Tracy Lawrence. Tracy Lawrence will serve as a brand ambassador for A-GAME, highlighting the important role that hydration plays in the life of a performative artist. A-GAME’s quality ingredients like sea salt, eight essential vitamins and minerals and zero artificial flavors or colors help Tracy Lawrence keep up with the demanding and busy lifestyle of a superstar and enables him to bring his “A-GAME” every day, on and off the stage!

“A-GAME has helped me stay refreshed and at the top of my game while juggling a relentless schedule between constant touring, hosting a radio show, hosting a podcast, recording new music in the studio, and everything else life throws at you,” Tracy Lawrence said. “And every flavor tastes incredible!”

With a total of 14 studio albums, Tracy Lawrence has been making a name for himself in the country music industry for decades. He was born in Atlanta, Texas and began performing at age 15. In 1990, Tracy Lawrence moved to Nashville and began singing at several nightclubs and bars and within seven months, he was discovered by a talent manager and signed to Atlantic Records.

Lawrence will join Country star Riley Green on his 2024 Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour in arenas and amphitheaters across the country. Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour kicks off Feb. 22 in Pikeville, Kentucky. While also touring Lawrence hosts his syndicated radio show “Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence,” which currently airs in more than 170 markets, and he continues his “TL’s Road House” podcast, which has featured such guests as HARDY, Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Jason Aldean and Lainey Wilson.

During his time off the road Lawrence founded his Mission: Possible non-profit benefiting the homeless. From its humble beginnings cooking Thanksgiving dinners, the organization has raised more than $2M for this important cause.

As part of the partnership, Tracy Lawrence will be featured in A-GAME’s advertising campaigns and collaborative content. With A-GAME, Tracy Lawrence will demonstrate the importance of staying hydrated on the go, when life gets busy and every moment in between.

“We are so excited to welcome Tracy Lawrence to the A-GAME family,” said A-GAME’s Chairman of the Board, Johnny Damon, a former Major League Baseball All-Star and World Series champion. “We are big fans of Tracy and are looking forward to the unique assets he will bring to the table.”

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME investor, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, NASCAR driver Ryan Sieg, platinum-selling recording artist Ryan Cabrera, professional water skier and two-time world champion Thomas Degasperi, and A-GAME’s newest brand ambassador Tyler Adams, U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year and Leeds United midfielder, A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME.

