‘A good firefighting day’: Crews hold blazes back from Australia’s capital

Firefighters kept wild blazes fueled by strong winds and soaring temperatures from reaching suburban areas of Australia’s capital, Canberra, using airdrops of fire retardant to create a 2.5-kilometre (1.55-mile) long defensive line late on Saturday.
