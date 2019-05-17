A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Sale of Property

DALLAS, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) announced today that it has sold the former campus of The Dallas Morning News in downtown Dallas to Charter DMN Holdings, LP for a purchase price of $28 million. The purchase price comprises $5.6 million in cash paid at closing today and a two-year seller-financed promissory note of $22.4 million. The promissory note bears interest payable in quarterly installments beginning July 1, 2019, continuing through its maturity on June 30, 2021, and includes a pre-payment feature. Taking into consideration the interest on the note and the elimination of carrying costs for the Company, the total realizable value of the transaction is approximately $31.6 million over two years.

The sale was structured as a sign-and-close transaction. Charter Holdings is a Dallas-based real estate entity owned by Ray W. Washburne, a successful entrepreneur and commercial real estate developer who most recently was president of the U.S. government’s Overseas Private Investment Corporation.

Robert W. Decherd, A. H. Belo’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are very pleased to conclude the sale process related to the 508 Young Street campus, and consider Charter DMN Holdings to be an outstanding owner and future developer of this important site that was the Company’s home for almost 60 years.”

About A. H. Belo Corporation

