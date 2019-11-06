A Hot and Spicy Favorite

Breaking News
Fiery Beef Harissa Polpettes with Cooling Milk Goat Cheese Sauce

Photo Courtesy of Shamrock Farms

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Family Features) As the weather cools, spicy recipes can warm things up by satisfying your taste buds.

For example, award-winning chef Elise Wiggins brings the heat with this Fiery Beef Harissa Polpettes with Cooling Milk Goat Cheese Sauce recipe.

Inspired by her time spent cooking in Mexico and Central America, Wiggins puts a new spin on the popular polpette (Italian meatball), pairing bold seasonings with a cooling, dairy-based dipping sauce, made with pure, fresh Shamrock Farms milk.  

The recipe combination is a nice addition to any seasonal gathering, and the naturally soothing proteins in milk help combat the spice of the various chiles to cool down taste buds and complement flavors. Shamrock Farms milk also provides calcium, potassium and vitamin D, delivering flavor and versatility to a balanced diet without added growth hormones.

For more recipes perfect for cooler weather, visit shamrockfarms.net.

Recipe courtesy of chef Elise Wiggins
Yield: 12 polpettes

Polpettes:
1          dry ancho chile
2          dry guajillo chiles
10        dry arbol chiles
2          dry cayenne chiles
            hot water
1          tablespoon cumin seeds
1          tablespoon coriander seeds
2          garlic cloves, minced
1          tablespoon tomato paste
1          tablespoon lemon juice
1/4       cup Shamrock Farms Heavy Cream
1          lemon, zest only, finely chopped
2          teaspoons hot smoked paprika
1          teaspoon kosher salt
1          pound ground beef

Dipping Sauce:
1          cup Shamrock Farms Whole Milk
1          cup goat cheese
1/4       cup fresh mint, loosely packed and julienned
1/2       teaspoon sugar

Breading:
2          whole eggs
1          teaspoon water
            all-purpose flour
            panko bread crumbs

To make polpettes: Heat oven to 350 F.

In pan, cover chiles with hot water; simmer until chiles are soft and pliable. In warm sauté pan, toast cumin and coriander until fragrant. In spice grinder, grind until seeds turn to powder.

Remove chiles from water; reserve water. In blender, combine chiles, garlic, ground spices, tomato paste, lemon juice, heavy cream, lemon zest, hot smoked paprika, salt and 1/2 cup reserved chile water; blend until smooth, thick paste forms.

Combine spicy harissa sauce with beef; mix well to incorporate. Roll into 2-ounce balls and place on sheet tray. Cook 10 minutes. Remove and allow to cool. Leave oven on.

To make dipping sauce: In food processor, blend milk, goat cheese, mint and sugar. Place in dipping bowl in refrigerator until ready to serve. 

To make breading: In pan, crack eggs and add water; whip to incorporate. In separate pans, place flour and bread crumbs. Roll cooled polpettes in flour. Dust off excess. Roll in egg wash then breadcrumbs; set aside. Repeat until all polpettes are breaded. 

Place polpettes back on sheet tray. Cook until golden brown, approximately 10-12 minutes. Serve polpettes hot with chilled dipping sauce.

Note: If unable to find specific chiles, substitute any Mexican chile variety.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

