Horse trainer shares three-part guide to understanding horses in new book from Palmetto Publishing

The Heart Of The Horse cover

Charleston, SC, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shelley (Chaille) Groom Trevor has spent most of her life in the company of horses, and she wouldn’t have had it any other way. As the saying goes, it’s in her blood. Her grandparents Ed and Ruth Tweed, along with two other couples, were responsible for the first All-Arabian Horse Show – now known as the annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show. After graduating from Arizona State University in 1968, she became intimately acquainted with the ins and outs of horse riding and training, and ultimately, she represented the ranch in horse shows throughout the United States and Canada. From the late 1960’s to the mid 1980’s, she competed against the best Arabian trainers of her generation, learned from Olympic medalists and dressage masters, and even won a cross-country competition against members of the Mexican cavalry. Through it all, she gained a deeper appreciation for the gift of caring for a horse, and in her latest book, she reveals a three-part guide to better understanding the mind and heart of a horse.

In The Heart of the Horse, Trevor imparts decades of observations and experience to help other riders and trainers improve their relationships with their horses. By exploring one’s approach to knowing, riding, and loving horses, Trevor opens the door for a more meaningful connection between man and horse. Composed of three sections, the book considers the nature of horses through observation, examines the role of the rider, and offers fond memories of Trevor’s own horses. “It’s commonly said that the inside of a horse is good for the outside of man, but I think that the inside of a horse is good for the inside of man and vice versa,” Trevor said. “My hope is the book will bring about changes where they originate—in the heart of a horse and its rider.”

The Heart of the Horse is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

A native of Charleston, SC, Shelley (Chaille) Groom Trevor is a professional artist, author, and horse owner and trainer. A former equestrian, she successfully showed Arabian horses throughout the US and Canada for her grandfather’s ranch, Brusally Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona. Her artwork is on display at the Wilde Meyer Galleries in Scottsdale and Tucson. She was married to the British novelist and playwright Elleston Trevor until his death. She lives in Arizona.

Attachment

The Heart Of The Horse

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com