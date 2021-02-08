A local murder transforms into an international crime drama in ‘Who Shot the Man in the Black Coat?’

Steven Stewart’s new novel follows two detectives’ investigation as it becomes more than they anticipated

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Detectives Scott Blade and Coraline Steele investigate a murder that explodes into an international crime conspiracy over drugs and laundered cash in Steven Stewart’s new novel, “Who Shot the Man in the Black Coat?” (published by Archway Publishing).

Blade receives a phone call from a Helena McCormick in Beverly Hills specifically requesting his help. She claims she shot a man. Upon his arrival at the murder scene, Scott encounters Steele, a former dating partner from their academy days. Steele, a BHPD detective, accepts help from Blade, an LAPD detective, in solving the crime. What seemed to be a simple murder case becomes an international crime drama involving the cannabis industry, laundering drug money and CIA covert operations. During this investigation, the detectives rekindle their former love affair.

“In a noir style, like Johnny Dollar and Sam Spade, this book depicts an action-packed story that rekindles a former love affair between two savvy detectives, Steele and Blade. Together, they both try to stay alive while solving a complicated international crime. The book interjects Blade’s love of Shakespeare and his old-school thinking,” Stewart says.

“Who Shot the Man in the Black Coat?” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Who-Shot-Man-Black-Coat/dp/148089916X.

“Who Shot the Man in the Black Coat?”

By Steven Stewart

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 312 pages | ISBN 9781480899148

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 312 pages | ISBN 9781480899162

E-Book | 312 pages | ISBN 9781480899155

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Steven Stewart is a U.S. Naval veteran. He is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and has appeared in many movies and T.V. shows. A graduate of Cerritos College and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, California, the Palm Springs Police Academy, for civilians, and a licensed pilot, Stewart served for four years as a member of the Palm Springs police aero-squadron, educating himself on police procedures. He has written short stories, movie scripts, and books. Stewart joined the Palm Springs Writers Guild in 2020 to pursue a career in writing, and “Who Shot the Man in the Black Coat?” is the first in the trilogy of Detective Scott Blade and Detective Coraline Steele.

