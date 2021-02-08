Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / A local murder transforms into an international crime drama in ‘Who Shot the Man in the Black Coat?’

A local murder transforms into an international crime drama in ‘Who Shot the Man in the Black Coat?’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Steven Stewart’s new novel follows two detectives’ investigation as it becomes more than they anticipated

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Detectives Scott Blade and Coraline Steele investigate a murder that explodes into an international crime conspiracy over drugs and laundered cash in Steven Stewart’s new novel, “Who Shot the Man in the Black Coat?” (published by Archway Publishing).

 

Blade receives a phone call from a Helena McCormick in Beverly Hills specifically requesting his help. She claims she shot a man. Upon his arrival at the murder scene, Scott encounters Steele, a former dating partner from their academy days. Steele, a BHPD detective, accepts help from Blade, an LAPD detective, in solving the crime. What seemed to be a simple murder case becomes an international crime drama involving the cannabis industry, laundering drug money and CIA covert operations. During this investigation, the detectives rekindle their former love affair.

 

“In a noir style, like Johnny Dollar and Sam Spade, this book depicts an action-packed story that rekindles a former love affair between two savvy detectives, Steele and Blade. Together, they both try to stay alive while solving a complicated international crime. The book interjects Blade’s love of Shakespeare and his old-school thinking,” Stewart says.

 

“Who Shot the Man in the Black Coat?” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Who-Shot-Man-Black-Coat/dp/148089916X.

 

“Who Shot the Man in the Black Coat?”

By Steven Stewart

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 312 pages | ISBN 9781480899148

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 312 pages | ISBN 9781480899162

E-Book | 312 pages | ISBN 9781480899155

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Steven Stewart is a U.S. Naval veteran. He is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and has appeared in many movies and T.V. shows. A graduate of Cerritos College and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, California, the Palm Springs Police Academy, for civilians, and a licensed pilot, Stewart served for four years as a member of the Palm Springs police aero-squadron, educating himself on police procedures. He has written short stories, movie scripts, and books. Stewart joined the Palm Springs Writers Guild in 2020 to pursue a career in writing, and “Who Shot the Man in the Black Coat?” is the first in the trilogy of Detective Scott Blade and Detective Coraline Steele.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

  • Cover_l 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
844-669-3957
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.