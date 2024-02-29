Palmetto Publishing’s Newest Photo Book Release Will Donate Net Proceeds To Alzheimer’s Research

The Sky Is Pretty Today cover

Charleston, SC, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A newly-published photo book of gorgeous natural landscapes and colorful skies will do more than dazzle your coffee table. It memorializes an amazing man’s words and contributes to medical research.

As Mary Jane LeGrand cared for her husband at the end of his life, she noticed a subtle and wonderful way he made his thoughts of the world known. He spoke very little towards the end, so the communication that did happen was all the more meaningful.

“Whenever he would go on car rides with me in the last few months of his life, he always commented on the beauty of the sky. It was a gentle reminder to appreciate the beauty that’s all around us,” said Mary Jane.

To honor her husband Lee’s memory, Mary Jane has gathered dozens of photographs from photographers around the nation and compiled them into an awe-inducing, full-color photo book. The Sky Is Pretty Today is dedicated to Lee, his words, and raises funds for Alzheimer’s research.

Mary Jane looks forward to positively affecting lives with the book — and especially wants to thank all of the amazing photographers who donated their works to The Sky Is Pretty Today. As she stated, “This book would not have been possible without them!”

About the Author:

Mary Jane LeGrand was inspired to publish this book after caring for her husband, Lee, who passed away from Alzheimer’s in December of 2022. He spoke very little toward the end of his illness, but whenever he would go on car rides with her the last few months of his life, he always commented on the beauty of the sky. It was a gentle reminder to appreciate the beauty that’s all around us. She has published this book of photography as a way to honor him and hopefully make a difference by donating the net proceeds to help fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research efforts.

Mary Jane lives in South Carolina and enjoys spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She loves volunteering at her local hospital, and stays active by running, swimming, and enjoys being outdoors as much as possible. She especially loves looking at the sky each day.

