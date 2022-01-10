Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / A Machine Learning Company in California Using Quantum Computers at Mathlabs Ventures is Building the First Q40 ME Fusion Energy Generator Using Advanced AI & Neural Networks

A Machine Learning Company in California Using Quantum Computers at Mathlabs Ventures is Building the First Q40 ME Fusion Energy Generator Using Advanced AI & Neural Networks

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Harvard Mathematicians using Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain and Neural Networks on a Quantum Computer have developed breakthrough algorithms and simulations that will enable the world’s most efficient Fusion Energy Power Plants to be opened 20 years earlier than planned with a Q40 Mechanical Gain by Kronos Fusion Energy Algorithms

KFEA – LOGO

KFEA - LOGO

KFEA – LOGO

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kronos Fusion Energy Algorithms LLC (KFEA-Q40) and MathLabs Ventures announced today that after 60 years of global research, the Fusion Energy industry is now poised to accelerate their growth rapidly to build commercially viable power plants 20 years earlier than planned because of three recent major advances in technology. The three major problems with reaching commercial success in Fusion Energy have recently been overcome with these three new technological advancements that together will make it possible to build efficient Fusion Energy Power Plants on Earth by the mid-2030s. These innovations, ongoing contracts & patents put KFEA’s current valuation at $530m with $1.2B in projected earnings over the next 2 years.

“We at Kronos are building a world-class team of mathematicians, physicists, scientists and other professionals whose mission is to reverse global warming by helping to make  Fusion Energy commercially viable in the near future,” said Michael Pierce Hoban, the CEO of Kronos Fusion Energy Algorithms

Recreating the power of the sun on earth in a controlled manner takes computing power, machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computers, neural networks, and other technological advances that were not even dreamed of 60 years ago when Fusion Energy research began globally. But now, with these three technological breakthroughs, the global competition to design the next-generation Fusion Energy Power Plants that are more efficient than today’s carbon-burning power plants is underway in full swing.

The first technological barrier that was overcome is that the computing power now exists to model the sun in simulations more accurately with the launch of the Summit Supercomputer in Oak Ridge that set the world record in 2018, and in June 2021, Japan’s Fugaka Supercomputer set a new world record of 422 petaflops.

The second technological barrier that was overcome in September 2021 was the announcement of the most powerful magnet ever created on earth (https://news.mit.edu/2021/MIT-CFS-major-advance-toward-fusion-energy-0908). This is the first magnet with enough power capable of containing a fast-moving plasma field at heats in excess of 150M degrees Celsius without touching and melting the containment barrier.

The third technological barrier that has been the most difficult to overcome is the 1% efficiency rate (Q1 Mechanical Gain) of the top fusion energy demo reactors on earth today. The first two breakthroughs will enable the world’s top Fusion energy designers to reach a 25% efficiency rate (Q25 Mechanical Gain) by 2050. This has been a major technological barrier because there has been no fusion energy reactor solution that has been proposed in the world that exceeds 25% efficiency until now.

Kronos Fusion Energy Algorithms LLC announced that after five years studying the global research in Fusion Energy, we have developed advanced algorithms and simulations to achieve a 40% efficiency rate (Q40 Mechanical Gain) for Commercial Fusion Energy Power Plants that will enable a 20-year advancement in the launch dates of the world’s first Fusion Energy Power Plants that are more efficient than today’s carbon burning power plants. Our algorithms and simulations use Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, neural networks, blockchain, quantum computing and other advances to reduce the error rate at a Fusion Energy Reactor from the 15% error rate experienced today at the International Thermodynamic Experimental Reactor (ITER) in France to a 1% error rate after our simulations have optimized the numerous variables to identify the disruptions that cause 31% of the maintenance shutdowns at ITER.

Kronos Fusion Energy Algorithms: Developing ALGORITHMS & SIMULATIONS to build Micro Fusion Energy Generators with Q40 Mechanical Gain for a CLEAN + LIMITLESS Energy Future

MEDIA CONTACT:

PRIYANCA FORD  

Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Kronos Fusion Energy Algorithms

Priyanca_Ford@post.harvard.edu

Related Files

The Proven Plasma Propulsion Workhorse for long range Space Missions.jpg

Kronos Fusion Energy Algorithms Q40 Efficiency.png

Related Images

Image 1: KFEA – LOGO

Kronos Fusion Energy Algorithms

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • KFEA – LOGO

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.