A-Mark Precious Metals Sets December 2017 Financial Conference Schedule

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK), a full-service precious metals trading company and an official distributor for all the major sovereign mints, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences this month:

Singular Research’s 12th Annual “Best of the Uncovered” Conference
Monday, December 4, 2017 at 1 p.m. Pacific time
Hotel Angeleno in Los Angeles

10th Annual LD Micro Main Event
Thursday, December 7 at 8 a.m. Pacific time
Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro13/amrk/

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with A-Mark management, please contact Liolios Group at 949-574-3860.

About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a full-service precious metals trading company and an official distributor for many government mints throughout the world. The company offers gold, silver, platinum and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots and coins. Its Industrial unit services manufacturers and fabricators of products utilizing or incorporating precious metals, while its Coin & Bar unit deals in over 200 coin and bar products in a variety of weights, shapes and sizes for distribution to dealers and other qualified purchasers. The company operates trading centers in El Segundo, California, and Vienna, Austria, for buying and selling precious metals.

In addition to wholesale and trading activity, A-Mark offers customers a variety of services, including financing, consignment and various customized financial programs. As a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser of gold, silver and platinum coins, A-Mark purchases bullion products directly from the U.S. Mint for sale to customers. A-Mark also has distributorships with other sovereign mints, including in Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Mexico and South Africa. Customers of A-Mark include mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and metal dealers, banks and other financial institutions, jewelers, investors and collectors. For more information about A-Mark Precious Metals, visit www.amark.com. 

Through its subsidiary Collateral Finance Corporation, a licensed California Finance Lender, the company offers loans collateralized by numismatic and semi-numismatic coins and bullion to coin and metal dealers, investors and collectors. Through its Transcontinental Depository Services subsidiary, it offers a variety of managed storage options for precious metals products to financial institutions, dealers, investors and collectors around the world. Through its A-M Global Logistics subsidiary, the company provides its customers an array of complementary services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins on a secure basis. Through its Goldline subsidiary, A-Mark sells precious metals directly to the global collector and investor community, while also acting as the exclusive supplier to Goldline. For more information, visit www.goldline.com.

A-Mark also holds a majority stake in a joint venture that owns the minting operations known as SilverTowne Mint. SilverTowne Mint is a leading producer of fabricated silver bullion and specialty products. For more information about SilverTowne Mint, please visit www.silvertownemint.com. 

Company Contact:
Thor Gjerdrum, President
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.
310-587-1414
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Liolios Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
