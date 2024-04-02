Students of the Leading Film, Media, and Performing Arts School to Perform in a Musical by Composer Nicholas Connors

A Musical About Self-Discovery Through Music: NYFA 2024 New Works Show “Paper Valley” to Stir Audiences this April An original work by Nicholas Connors, NYFA students and alums will perform on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

New York, NY, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Friday, April 5, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET, students of the New York Film Academy (NYFA) BFA in Musical Theatre and 1-Year and 2-Year Musical Theatre programs will come together to perform the original work Paper Valley by composer and director, Nicholas Connors. The show is part of the school’s long-standing “New Works Series” and is open to the public. Tickets are free and can be secured at this link.

The original musical, Paper Valley, written by 2023 Dramatists Guild Fellow, Nicholas Connors, follows Nashville songwriter Kate Sullivan as she returns to her small Wisconsin hometown ten years after leaving with no intention to return. The emotional journey follows Kate as she faces old memories, tough truths, and self-discovery through music. Paper Valley is a story about love, loss, and finding your way back home, one song at a time.

Connors is a recent finalist for the Larson, Ebb, and Kleban Awards. The musical was co-directed by Mary Cynthia McGowan (How To Dance in Ohio), and infused with a folk and rock mix with musical direction by Joshua Zecher-Ross (Queen of Versailles).

The creative team touts impressive Broadway credits with Connors serving as Assistant Music Director for Almost Famous. Connors wrote the book and composed the original music and lyrics for Paper Valley. The musical was directed by Mary McGowan whose Broadway Credits include Jagged Little Pill, and How To Dance in Ohio. Joshua Zecher-Ross, the show’s musical director, has credits including Be More Chill and Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth. Zecher-Ross also serves as Music Supervisor to the NYFA Musical Theatre department. Clark Mantilla, famous for the popular YouTube series, Clark on Stage, served as the alumni assistant for the production.

The 2024 “New Works Series” is a long-standing series of original works created and performed by the New York City campus students of the NYFA Musical Theatre department. The series, founded in 2014, was designed to promote the relationship between existing students and emerging composers, writers, and directors across the school’s alums, faculty, and external creatives.

“It is such an honor for NYFA to present “Paper Valley” as our thirtieth New Works show since our series began in 2014. This opportunity to work on new shows with the writers in the room is always rewarding and educational for our students. I know that an environment of collaboration and creativity only enhances their experience here and prepares them for a future in this business,” says Kristy Cates, Chair of NYFA’s Musical Theatre department at the New York City campus.

NYFA’s Musical Theatre department faculty includes Department Chair, Kristy Cates (Wicked, Finding Neverland, Charlie and Chocolate Factory); Ricardo Coke-Thomas (Book Of Mormon); Robert W. Schneider (Author: Fifty Key Musicals); Joshua Zecher-Ross (Be More Chill, Once Upon a One More Time); Karl Maier (Pippin); Kathy Calahan (Mary Poppins); Taylor Gordon (Radio City Spectacular); Michelle Potterf (Chicago, Crazy For You, Will Rogers Follies); Jennifer Swiderski (Mamma Mia, The Drowsy Chaperone); Nick Cartell (Les Miserables, Scandalous, Jesus Christ Superstar); Todd Buonopane (Spelling Bee, Grease, Cinderella, Chicago); Wysandria Woolsey (Parade, Phantom of the Opera, Beauty and the Beast); David Solomon (Tootsie, Side Show, 9-5, The Mystery of Edwin Drood); Stephen Nachamie (She Loves Me); Charissa Bertels: (If/Then, A Christmas Story).

About NYFA

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a world-renowned film, media, and performing arts college that offers BFA and MFA degrees, short-term workshops, 1-and-2 year programs, certificates, online classes, and Summer Camps for teens and kids. NYFA has campuses across the globe in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Italy, Australia, and also online. NYFA students gain hands-on experience alongside industry professionals in Filmmaking, Acting for Film, Screenwriting, Cinematography, Producing, Game Design, Musical Theatre, Broadcast Journalism, Photography, and more.

