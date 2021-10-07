A National Telethon to End Violence Against Women

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Human trafficking has not slowed or stopped even amidst a global pandemic. Instead, traffickers have morphed and adjusted their tactics, utilizing more online ways to exploit individuals. For those who escape, they need a safe place along with time to process and heal from the trauma they experienced. Worthwhile Wear is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to providing this integral time and space for survivors to recover, heal, and restore their sense of worth. 

Worthwhile Wear serves survivors of human trafficking by providing them with comprehensive care which includes long-term housing (up to 2 years free), employment, trauma counseling, financial literacy classes and various other services. This holistic care approach presents the women in their programs with the best opportunity to heal from the significant trauma that they experienced. This amazing organization offers the most comprehensive services to survivors of trafficking in Pennsylvania due to the tremendous response from the larger community.

In an effort to raise awareness about the issue of human trafficking, and much-needed funds for the expansion of Worthwhile Wear’s housing and restorative services, they are hosting their 10th annual national telethon fundraiser, called “A Worthwhile Telethon,” on Friday, October 22 at 7 p.m.  Local individuals can join in person where the event is being livestreamed or join remotely by viewing the livestream online. By offering an in-person and virtual event, this fundraiser allows even more businesses, individuals and sponsors to get involved and learn more about what is being done to END HUMAN TRAFFICKING.  

Join hosts; singer, Justin Guarini and radio personality, Kathy Romano along with Worthwhile Wear’s executive director, Dan Emr as they take viewers through an evening that includes special guests, entertainment, live music, and a bit of fun with the live studio audience.

Special guests include Erik Kratz from the New York Yankees, survivor and author; Holly (Austin Smith) Gibbs, human trafficking expert; Dr. Lillian Agbeyeybe of Polaris and Hannah Fletcher of Eight Days of Hope along with an interview with a graduate from Worthwhile Wear’s housing program, The Well.

Be a part of the solution to END VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN by joining Worthwhile Wear for this nationwide telethon fundriaser on Friday, October 22 at 7 p.m.  

Ways to Join this WORTHWHILE TELETHON:

Register for a Worthwhile Telethon at WorthwhileWear.org. Everyone who completes a free registration will gain early access to the online auction and a direct link to watch the live stream telethon.

Host a Watch Party.  Gather with friends and family for this live event. It’s a great way to raise awareness about the issue of human trafficking and learn how together, you can help survivors.

For more details about A Worthwhile Telethon visit www.WorthwhileWear.org

