Board-certified and cosmetic fellowship-trained Karen Kagha, MD, adds her skills and talent to the Los Angeles cosmetic dermatology practice by providing injectables, lasers, and more

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skin Care & Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills is excited to announce the addition of a new member of the physician-only team: Karen Kagha, MD.

The cosmetic dermatology practice is the only such provider in Los Angeles that requires all of its dermatologists to have completed a yearlong post-residency program focusing on advanced cosmetic injectable and laser use—and Dr. Kagha is no different. After finishing her dermatology residence at Southern California’s Loma Linda University, she trained in a Harvard Cosmetic Fellowship and achieved board certification from the American Board of Dermatology.

Her fellowship at Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts and the Wellman Center for Photomedicine in Boston involved her designing research studies, authoring multiple peer-reviewed studies, and gaining practical experience by treating a variety of patients with a range of skin types. Throughout all of this, her underlying philosophy remained simple: Every patient deserves a chance to both look and feel the best they can with help from a physician who underwent training at the highest levels.

That philosophy aligns neatly with the Skin Care & Laser Physicians goal to provide expert, dermatologist-driven care for every person seeking cosmetic and medical help.

Dr. Kagha received her undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and her medical degree from Medical College of Georgia. She is a fellow and leadership committee member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery.

Joining the experienced and renowned Dr. Derek Jones, Dr. Naissan Wesley, and Dr. Ardalan Minokadeh, Dr. Kagha will provide BOTOX® and Jeuveau™ to relax wrinkles, a variety of volume-adding dermal fillers, lasers for resurfacing and other benefits, and more.

“Our patients deserve and expect the highest quality of care from Skin Care & Laser Physicians, which is why we’re welcoming Dr. Kagha to the team,” said Dr. Jones. “She fits seamlessly into our practice that’s known for providing excellent results backed by deep knowledge, skill, and talent. We couldn’t be more pleased.”

For more information about Dr. Karen Kagha, Skin Care & Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills, or any of the available services, call 310-246-0495, reach out online, or visit skincareandlaser.com.