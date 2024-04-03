ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has been rocked by furious battles over election laws ever since Democrat Stacey Abrams’ narrow loss to Republican Brian Kemp in the 2018 governor’s race.

The statewide brawl burst into the national consciousness in 2021, when Republicans — under pressure from GOP activists who pushed Donald Trump’s false claims that he lost the 2020 election because of widespread fraud — rammed through a sprawling law placing new restrictions on voters.

[Read Full story at source]