MORRISON, Ill., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today marks the launch of Merge Impact , the first and only blockchain-powered agricultural measurement and data solution to connect brands to fully verified regenerative and organic supply chains while providing regenerative and organic farmers with comprehensive field-level measurement and ecosystem services. Additionally, Merge Impact has announced it is the first to tokenize field-level carbon data on blockchain, achieving a pivotal milestone toward a fully transparent supply chain and monetizing data for producers. This industry first was made possible thanks to Merge Impact’s partnership with Chainparency, a leading provider of blockchain technology for Merge Impact.

Merge Impact, powered by Chainparency, is accelerating a climate-positive food future and strengthening confidence in brands’ climate claims by simplifying field-level measurement, streamlining claims verification, ensuring data credibility, and bringing radical transparency to supply chains. Companies like 99 Counties, EVEA Farm Management and Jessen Wheat Company are already leveraging Merge Impact’s measurement and data solutions to track and trace climate impact in their supply chains.

“If you don’t know your farmers, you don’t know your impact,” explained Ben Adolph, Merge Impact founder and CEO. “Most of the environmental impact of the supply chain lies at a crop’s origin, but up until now, it has been nearly impossible to provide the visibility into origin necessary for companies to make good on their sustainability commitments. Merge Impact will enable Scope 3 emissions tracking at the farm level giving brands seamless access to fully transparent and verified regenerative supply chains so they can make meaningful progress toward their climate goals. Additionally, data integrity through transparency increases the value of assets like carbon by ensuring the needed quality is intact.”

For brands, Merge Impact provides a simple way to:

MEASURE — The environmental impact of food and crop production, from water to carbon to biodiversity and more.

VERIFY — Blockchain technology ensures the credibility of the food supply chain and brands’ environmental and sustainability claims.

CONNECT — Merge Impact connects brands and regenerative farmers, so that they can create positive climate impact.

CREATE — A radically transparent food economy that ensures all stakeholders — Earth, farmers, consumers and brands — benefit from verified regenerative practices.

“Merge Impact was founded to solve all of the problems I encountered daily during my 10-year career as a regenerative supply chain expert,” said Beth Robertson-Martin, vice president of partnership development at Merge Impact. “Merge Impact is delivering the traceable, verifiable, scalable and credible data the industry needs to achieve its climate goals. And there’s no time to waste: The pace of change needs to triple by 2030 for us to have any chance of limiting climate change*.”

Founded on the farm, Merge Impact also delivers a simple, fast and cost-effective way for farmers to measure and monetize the impacts of their regenerative practices. With the click of a button, farmers can maximize the value of their regeneratively grown crops and carbon sequestration through field-level measurement, ecosystem services, and a marketplace that connects them with brands and carbon markets. With Merge Impact, farmers retain ownership of their blockchain-authenticated field data, which can be shared, transferred and monetized at their discretion.

“Chainparency and Merge Impact have come together to achieve something truly novel: real-time agricultural data integrity,” said Henry Ines, founder and CEO of Chainparency, which is committed to powering industry solutions that provide unparalleled trust and transparency of supply chains globally. “The need for verified agricultural and supply chain data cannot be overstated, especially when considering the scope of fraud and miscalculations that currently riddle the organic industry and carbon markets.”

Go to www.mergeimpact.com to learn more about how Merge Impact’s blockchain-powered measurement and data solutions are contributing to a climate-positive food future.

Merge Impact is the first and only blockchain-powered agricultural measurement and data solution to connect brands to fully verified regenerative supply chains while providing regenerative and organic farmers with comprehensive field-level measurement and ecosystem services. The result is a radically transparent food economy that ensures all stakeholders — Earth, farmers, consumers and brands — benefit from verified regenerative practices. With its partners, Merge Impact measures the environmental impact of crop production by monitoring almost any data point on the farm — from water to carbon to biodiversity and more. Merge Impact is an essential brand partner that connects brands with the verified data they need to reach their climate goals. Founded on the farm, Merge Impact enables and empowers farmers to measure and monetize the impacts of regenerative farming practices, with the click of a button. www.mergeimpact.com

