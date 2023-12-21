CBH Homes partners with My Happy Place to makeover a CBH Homeowner’s bedroom while she fights stage 4 cancer.

Boise, Idaho, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBH Homes received a request in early December to sponsor a bedroom makeover for a woman diagnosed with cancer and jumped at the opportunity.

“We love to give back and support the community but this story really struck a chord with us.” said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes.

Bethany Zimmerman, the recipient of the My Happy Place bedroom makeover, received the news that she had esophageal cancer, in a matter of weeks, she was told ‘you have stage 4 metastatic cancer’. On top of that, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2013. With 2 children, a 17 year old son, 7 year old daughter and a wonderful husband, she’s fighting everyday to be there with them.

“When Bethany was nominated and we heard her story, she had mentioned, ‘this is my fourth CBH home and I love it here’. We knew CBH needed to be involved.” Said Sara Adams, President of My Happy Place Treasure Valley. “This program is about bringing a little bit of peace to those suffering. Due to Bethany’s health challenges, completing this room before the holidays was our top priority.”

Bethany had moved to what was their office as she could no longer take the stairs due to her MS and was sleeping on a twin bed with office supplies. My Happy Place came in and gave the room a makeover from paint, flooring, all new furniture including a queen size bed, an electric fireplace, and new family photos they had taken.

“Everyone deserves a safe, comfortable place to call home,” said Barton, “we hope this brings joy to Bethany and her family and a Christmas to remember in their beautiful new bedroom.”

My Happy Place is on a mission to create joyful spaces for the well-being of those with a serious health diagnosis and to help give them a healing environment. This National 501(c)(3) launched in the Treasure Valley in 2021. If you’d like to support My Happy Place and donate to Bethany’s Happy Place, go here .

CBH Homes is dedicated to making a positive impact in the community and plans to continue their efforts in the future. “We are grateful for the opportunity to give back and look forward to finding more ways to make a difference in the lives of those in need,” said Corey.

CBH Homes is a locally owned and operated home builder with a reputation for building high-quality homes and creating positive relationships with the communities in which they build. This holiday season, they are dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of those around them.

About My Happy Place

My Happy Place is a 501(c)3 organization comprised of passionate volunteers whose intention is to create healing environments for individuals who are struggling with a serious health issue. A “healing environment” is often defined as one that has a nurturing and therapeutic effect. We simply call it, “my happy place”.

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 30 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes is Idaho’s #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #36 in the nation and proudly working with over 23,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

