Breaking News
Home / Top News / A New Tool in Town – For Local Banks and Credit Unions

A New Tool in Town – For Local Banks and Credit Unions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

ROCHESTER, Mich., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For many years, large national and regional banks have had the unfair advantage of information that got into the mind of the banking customer.  The outcome – better operational process, training and marketing strategies.

Now the tide is turning – local banks and credit unions can compete on a level playing field with this new report as a guidebook.  And the first market in the United States to be analyzed is the Orange and Los Angeles Counties, California market.  So, at an affordable price, this report spells out:  where people bank and how they choose their banking relationship. Bank customer and credit union member expectations and satisfaction.  And then – what specific product and service improvements best improve overall customer/member satisfaction scores. Top that off with the measurement of the payoffs for improving satisfaction. Wow.

Here are a few fun facts – did you know that in the Orange and Los Angeles Counties banking market…

  • Millennials and Generation Z are 3 times more likely to pick a community bank than their older counterparts – Baby Boomers and Generation X
  • In our new digital age – 7 out of 10 bank customers and credit union members expect a face to face experience – mobile, online and ATM transactions are a supplement not a replacement
  • Bank and credit union personnel play a big role when customers/members evaluate fees

Mosaic Training and Development Systems (a Colorado consultant specializing in the development of banking operations, banking incentive systems and banking personnel training programs) has teamed up with Foresight Research (a Michigan marketing research company – and a leader in syndicated market research) to blaze this new trail into our modern information age. 

Contact               
Bob Longstreth
Foresight Research
248.608.1870 x 18
[email protected]   

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.