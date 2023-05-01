Introducing: The RAPS eCornell Regulatory Leadership Certificate.

Rockville, MD, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) has worked with eCornell to offer the RAPS eCornell Regulatory Leadership Certificate, a new opportunity for regulatory professionals looking to take the next step in their leadership journey.

To earn the certificate, participants will enroll in a six-course online educational program designed to equip regulatory professionals with leadership and business skills to lead organizations and regulatory teams.

Each of the program’s six courses will take two weeks to complete and will require a commitment of 3-5 hours per week. The program concludes with a live virtual capstone session. With courses examining strategic decision-making, leading with credibility, the psychology of business ethics and more, regulatory professionals who participate in this program will emerge with the knowledge to take the next step in their careers—and a certificate from eCornell to prove it.

Learn more about the RAPS eCornell Regulatory Leadership Certificate.

All eCornell courses are developed by Cornell University faculty with a focus on applying course concepts in real-world, on-the-job circumstances. Learn more about eCornell.

“RAPS has had courses designed for some of our earliest career professionals and for those preparing for a more senior role,” said Brian Savoie, senior vice president of education and international programs at RAPS. “However, we noticed a gap in those who were moving into middle-level management. We believe this program helps close that gap and does so with a level of rigor that fits the needs of the regulatory affairs community.”

While the program will take place entirely online, participants will not be taking the course alone. eCornell’s proven model of small, personalized classes will allow regulatory professionals from around the globe to work and learn together over the course of the program. And eCornell’s support team will ensure each participant gets a personalized, quality experience.

The RAPS eCornell Regulatory Leadership Certificate is available to anyone with an internet connection. Registration for the program is now open. The deadline to apply is 1 October.

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of professionals involved with regulatory and quality for healthcare products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals and biologics, diagnostics, and digital health. Founded in 1976 as a neutral, nonprofit organization, RAPS supports and elevates the regulatory profession with education and training, professional standards, publications, research, networking, career development, and other valuable resources. RAPS is home to the Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. The society is headquartered in suburban Washington, D.C., with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.raps.org

CONTACT: Ryan Connors Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) 301 770 2920, ext. 234 rconnors@raps.org