A New Way to Protect People During Violence-Related Incidents

National Safety Shelters proposes “Run. Shelter. Wait.” to stay safe and avoid physical confrontation.

Featured Image for National Safety Shelters Featured Image for National Safety Shelters

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The rate of active shooters has increased threefold since 2011, with recent events such as the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, reiterating the need to protect ourselves and other innocent victims against violence-related incidents. The traditional procedure recommended by the FBI is “Run. Hide. Fight.” National Safety Shelters supports an alternative response: “Run. Shelter. Wait.”

As we’ve seen with Columbine High School in 1999, Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, the Pulse Nightclub massacre in 2016, Parkland in 2018, and the 2021 workplace shooting in Indianapolis, active shooter events can occur at any time, in any place, and often without warning. These events are quick, with many over in 10 to 15 minutes, and almost 67% ending before law enforcement arrives. The need for more preparation, better protocols and increased methods of protection when worst-case scenarios present themselves is evident.

Adequate response strategies help save lives, but there are negative aspects of the “Run. Hide. Fight.” method to consider. The protocol requires 1) run away from the shooter, 2) find a place to hide, and 3) attack the assailant if 1 and 2 fail to provide safety. This protocol fails to account for the impact fear plays during an active shooter situation and its paralyzing effect on those in danger. Under such stress, people may be unable to determine whether it’s in their best interest to run, hide, or fight. Additionally, expecting an unarmed individual, especially a child, to fight an armed assailant bent on callously killing innocent victims, is unreasonable and extremely dangerous.

An alternative approach to active shooter situations is “Run. Shelter. Wait.” which involves 1) RUN to a safety pod, 2) SHELTER from the danger, and 3) WAIT in safety for help to arrive. Sheltering in a bullet-proof safety pod offers immediate safety and does not put individuals in the position of confronting the shooter.

Safety pods come in many shapes and sizes, and National Safety Shelters offers portable structures that can be set up or moved to fit various spaces and buildings. With National Safety Shelters’ safety pods, there is the added benefit of quarter-inch NIJ Ballistic Level III steel, which protects against handguns, shotguns, and high-caliber weapons as victims of the attack await an all-clear signal.

“Our safety pods provide the ideal protection against violent threats,” says Dennis Corrado, President of National Safety Shelters. “They offer victims a safer approach than running, hiding or trying to fight an assailant. Our safety pods offer protection against many types of firearms and even armor-piercing rounds, ensuring that the people sheltered inside the pods stay safe while they wait for help to arrive.”

The safety pods provided by National Safety Shelters can be assembled in two to four hours with a team of helpers, giving people a safe alternative in advance of a threatening event. Along with their military-grade steel construction and ability to fit into different spaces or be moved, National Safety Shelters’ safety pods are available for a one-time expenditure. There are no electrical connections or mechanical parts to maintain, making the addition of these unique safety pods to businesses and schools an economical choice while ensuring the safety of employees, customers, officials, or students until help arrives.

Visit www.nationalsafetyshelters.com for more information on how National Safety Shelters safety pods can protect your school or business.

Media Contact

Dan Johnson

dan.johnson@newswire.com

Related Images

Image 1

Image 2

Image 3

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment