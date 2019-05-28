A.O. Smith Shareholder Litigation: Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

BOSTON, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a national securities litigation firm, announces that a securities fraud class action has been filed against A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS), and certain of its officers. Shareholders who lost money on their investments are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP to learn more.

The pending lawsuit alleges that between July 26, 2016 and May 16, 2019 (the “Class Period”) A.O. Smith used manipulative practices to show higher sales and earnings in its China operations. When the truth became known, A.O. Smith’s stock price fell $3.02 per share, or 6.27%, to close at $44.27 per share on May 16, 2019.

If you purchased A.O. Smith shares during the Class Period and want to become involved in the litigation or have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact Dan DeMaria at (617) 398-5660, by email at [email protected], or by visiting https://shareholder.law/aos.

As a member of the class, you may seek to file a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff or take no action and remain an absent class member. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 29, 2019.

The complaint in this case was filed in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin, and is captioned Bleier v. A.O. Smith Corporation, et al., No. 19-cv-00786.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

