Charleston, SC, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For Annette Guyer Johnson, what started as a coping mechanism evolved into a passion project. After her husband’s tragic death by suicide, Johnson needed a way to process her grief. With the encouragement of her son, she began creating works of art to confront her feelings. Initially for her eyes only, she began sharing it with friends and family, and after seeing their reaction, she recognized that she had struck a chord. Resolute in her desire to share her work with a wider audience, she shifted her focus from her own pain to the collective pain of humanity, offering healing, hope and comfort to those in need. Sadly, Johnson’s life ended before she could complete the project. But after Johnson’s death, her sister Sandy Burnham resolved to carry on her mission – the result is a work of art to help others break free from the chains of brokenness and sorrow.

HeARTs Encounter features Annette’s Hearts a collection of forty-eight art photographs of Johnson’s original artwork, alongside some of her personal narratives and poetry. Intended to garner an intense emotional response, Johnson’s hearts reflect and contrast human despair with hopefulness, a juxtaposition illustrating the human capacity for redemption. Before she died, Johnson imparted to her sister that she believed that anyone who passes on from this Earth always leaves a piece of themselves behind. It was a fitting sentiment as her hearts are now her legacy.

About the Author:

Annette Guyer Johnson was born in Ohio in 1954, the oldest of seven children. She excelled in academics, art, creative writing, and music. Her love of art and music led her to Nashville, where she worked as the vice president of the Legacy Tree Foundation . She will always be remembered for her zest for life, along with her creativity, faith, and empathy for others.

