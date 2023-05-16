National grassroots movement has raised tens of thousands of pints of blood, all in honor of a mom who lost her eight-year battle with rare cancer

A Pint for Kim Blood Drive Breaks State Record Third Year in a Row with More than 600 Donors Showing Up to Give Blood; Saving Up to 1,800 Lives Co-Founders of A Pint for Kim (L to R) Kathleen Fuglsang (Kim’s sister), Caroline Hamilton (Kim’s cousin) and Kristyn Benedyk (Kim’s sister) helped to bring Kimberly Sandford’s final wish of helping others to life by starting A Pint for Kim in 2020 just weeks before Kim passed away. The national grassroots movement has helped secure tens of thousands of pints of blood, all in honor of a mom who lost her eight-year battle with a rare cancer.

A Pint for Kim Blood Drive Breaks State Record Third Year in a Row with More than 600 Donors Showing Up to Give Blood; Saving Up to 1,800 Lives Rob Sandford, widower of Kimberly Sandford, kicks off the fourth annual A Pint for Kim blood drive by donating a pint of blood in honor of his late wife. The national grassroots effort once again broke the state record as the largest single day, single location blood drive with more than 600 donors showing up to donate blood in memory of Kim Sandford, who died of a rare cancer in 2020.

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A Pint For Kim, a national grassroots movement created in 2020 in honor of mom Kimberly Sandford who lost her eight-year battle with a rare cancer, broke the record again as the largest single day, single location blood drive in the state of Illinois with more than 600 people showing up to donate blood in her honor. The event, which included live bands, a car show with over $30 million in cars, food trucks, games and more, attracted more than 1,000 attendees.

The new location at Naperville North has special meaning to the Sandford family, as not only did Kim reside in Naperville but her two sons now attend the school.

“It was so amazing to see so many people come together to make Kim’s final wish of helping others come true,” said Robert Sandford, Kim’s husband. “The sense of community at this year’s drive was so special as both of my sons’ friends, teachers, coaches and family were there as donors, volunteers or attendees.”

Kimberley Benedyk Sandford, who suffered from chemo-induced anemia, required more than 40 blood transfusions in her final months of life. Those donations gave her precious time to spend with her family, and to say goodbye to her husband and two young sons. Rather than being angry, Kim asked how she could turn her story into a catalyst for positive change. She, with the help of her family and friends, created the movement A Pint for Kim. The first drive was held in March 2020, just five days after Kim died as she requested a blood drive in lieu of a wake. The event broke state records, securing more than 500 pints of blood in a single day.

The movement now has national impact, with drives held across the country throughout the year. The organization is dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of blood donations, and to educating people that the largest use of donated blood (over 30 percent) goes to cancer patients to help them be strong enough to fight their battles.

“Kim was the most selfless person I knew and would have been so humbled to see so many people coming out,” said Kristyn Benedyk, Kim’s sister, and co-founder of A Pint for Kim. “We all felt her spirit at this year’s blood drive and are so grateful for the numerous other organizations and charities from the community that participated in the day to break the record. It really was a festival to celebrate Kim’s life, but also helped save lives.”

This year, the non-profit also received special national recognition as Blood Drive Partner of the Year Award from the Association of Donor Relations Professionals. For more information on A Pint for Kim and Kim’s story, please visit www.apintforkim.com.

About A Pint for Kim

A Pint for Kim is a nonprofit organization that was created following the passing of Kimberley Benedyk Sandford of Naperville, Illinois who, after an incredible eight year journey with a rare cancer, left us in March 2020. The organization organizes and hosts blood drives year-round in her memory and has secured tens of thousands of pints of blood to date; each pint saving up to three lives. The organization is not a charity, as they do not raise a single dollar, only awareness for the importance of donating blood. For more information, visit us at www.apintforkim.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

