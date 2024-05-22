Top political analysts in Pennsylvania say the state is in the midst of a major demographic and electoral shift, which is likely to prove beneficial for the GOP. According to the latest figures coming out of the commonwealth, Republicans gained more than 10,000 new registrants in the last two months.
An analysis of data from the Pennsylvania Department of State conducted by the news outlets PoliticsPA and SpotlightPA found Pennsylvania’s running totals of Republican registrants a
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Obama cheers Biden judicial milestone as former adviser warns of Trump ‘MAGA Court Majority’ on Supreme Court - May 22, 2024
- Conservatives blast Biden admin authorizing ‘deadly use of force’ for Trump Mar-a-Lago raid - May 22, 2024
- Trump widens lead over Biden in key battleground states: poll - May 22, 2024