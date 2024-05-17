Palmetto Publishing Releases A Foray Into The Next Generation Of Option Trading

Charleston, SC, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — If you’re interested in investing and technology, options trader Tom Batchelor has written the book of your dreams.

Enamored by the way technology influences business, Batchelor has written and just released his book, Mastering Campaign Trading Strategies for Complex Option Spreads: Journey to Success using ChatGPT. Within its pages, Batchelor delves into the intricate world of complex options and empowers you to harness investing with AI-driven decision support.

“This book summarizes a 30-plus-year journey for me. I still learn new things about options trading every week,” said Batchelor. “I hope this encourages you to learn and hopefully improve what I have presented in this book. If you have not signed up for ChatGPT yet, it will be an eye-opener once you start.”

Readers will discover how to navigate complex options, including diagonal spreads, batman spreads, gamma scalping, and a new strategy called pivots with the lessons introduced and taught in this book. It’s a great foray into investing—especially if you’re interested in investing support from AI and tech.

Mastering Campaign Trading Strategies for Complex Option Spreads: Journey to Success using ChatGPT is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author and Firebird Trading Systems, please visit

https://www.firebirdtradingsystems.com

About the Author:

Tom Batchelor, a Nuclear Engineering graduate with an MBA and Professional Engineering Certification, blends technical prowess with strategic acumen. With a foundation in precision and innovation from the nuclear engineering world, he leverages analytical skills and technological insights to excel in strategy development and leadership across industries. In 2006 he started Firebird Trading Systems and built over 100 automated trading systems for Stocks, Futures, and FOREX markets as a TradeStation Developer. Tom’s career exemplifies the fusion of technical expertise and strategic vision, making him a leader in technology and finance.

Media Contact: Tom Batchelor, [email protected]

Available for interviews: Author, Tom Batchelor

