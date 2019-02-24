A prayer for Brexit: Church of England spiritual leader to plead for unity

The spiritual leader of the Church of England may lead five days of prayer with other Churches after Britain’s March 29 exit from the European Union in an attempt to ease Brexit divisions, The Sunday Times reported.
