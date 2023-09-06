Webinar Presenter Sarah H. Sperry, Ph.D.

New York, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “A Precision-Health Approach to Bipolar Disorder” on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 2:00 pm EST. The presenter will be Sarah H. Sperry, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Adjunct Assistant Professor of Psychology at the University of Michigan. Dr. Sperry is also a recipient of a 2022 BBRF Young Investigator Grant. The webinar will be hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, and host of the public television series Healthy Minds.

People with Bipolar Spectrum Disorders (BSDs) vary considerably in their clinical symptoms, a fact that contributes to the difficulty of developing new treatments. We need systems to measure how individuals with BSDs change over time and in different contexts. This talk will explain Dr. Sperry’s efforts to identify and implement ways to capture such heterogeneity and better predict illness course, treatment response, and healthcare utilization—the basis of future precision-medicine approaches to treatment. Dr. Sperry will discuss the results of a BBRF-funded study focused on characterizing intraindividual dynamics of mood, leveraging a rare cohort of patients with BSDs who were followed intensively over a 10-year period.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $450 million to fund more than 5,400 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

