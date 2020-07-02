Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / A prosecutor’s murder throws a mob boss trial into turmoil in ‘Death To The Prosecution’

A prosecutor’s murder throws a mob boss trial into turmoil in ‘Death To The Prosecution’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

New novel by John Paul Carinci examines how the powerful Mafia, intimidates, and seems to get away with anything

MOUNT DORA, Fla., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A young federal prosecutor must take over the frightening court case of a mob kingpin after his boss dies in a suspicious accident in John Paul Carinci’s new crime thriller, “Death To The Prosecution” (published by Archway Publishing). The novel continues the storyline from two of Carinci’s earlier works: “Better Off Dead” and “Better Off Dead In Paradise.”

 

The book places the reader front and center in the courtroom where an old mob boss, Peter “Big Hands” Crangi, is on trial. After the lead prosecutor is killed, the tension is incredibly high. Assistant Prosecutor Justin Flavin nervously steps in to head the prosecution team and hopes he can survive the trial of the decade. The case all rests on the testimony of Rocky Mancresi to decide if Crangi will be convicted, set free, or kill others.

 

“Mafia books are very appealing to many. The danger of retribution from the Mob keeps a person’s interest throughout the book,” Carinci says, adding that he hopes his book teaches readers “That evil may not always win. That no matter how wealthy and powerful someone is, the law can close in on them.”

 

 

“Death To The Prosecution”

By John Paul Carinci

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 226 pages | ISBN 9781480887541

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 226 pages | ISBN 9781480887565

E-Book | 226 pages | ISBN 9781480887558

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

John Paul Carinci, a successful insurance executive and president of Carinci Insurance Agency, Inc., for over 43 years, is also an author, songwriter, poet, and CEO of Better Off Dead Productions, Inc., a movie production company. As a worldwide published author, three of his self-help books, “The Power of Being Different,” “Awesome Success Principles,” and “An All-Consuming Desire To Succeed,” have been translated and published in many foreign countries. As a screenwriter, Carinci has adapted many of his novels, including “Better Off Dead,” “A Second Chance,” and “Better Off Dead in Paradise,” “The Two Lives Of Everett Quinn,” “Death To The Prosecution,” “Paymaster’s Lost Gold of Gettysburg,” a TV series pilot, “Only Heaven Knows,” and “Defying Death In Hagerstown,”  the latter co-written by Jeff Lenburg. Carinci is a motivational speaker and has appeared in over 100 radio and TV interviews throughout the world.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

Attachment

  • Cover_m 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
888-242-5904
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.