Of course Hunter Biden was guilty. It only took a jury in Delaware, where the family name is golden, three hours to figure that out.
His defense was quite frankly absurd. Biden was a drug addict – he helpfully wrote and recorded a book about it – then his lawyer argued he wasn’t using drugs on the day, week or alternate Tuesday that he bought a handgun – so he didn’t mean to lie on the federal form.
The result: Guilty on all three felony counts.
HUNTER BIDEN'
