ATLANTA – Struggling with a raspy voice and rambling answers, President Biden struggled during portions of Thursday night’s first of two debates with former President Trump in the 2024 election rematch.
But the 81-year-old Biden, the oldest president in American history, at times sharpened his answers, calling out his Republican predecessor in the White House for numerous falsehoods.
The two major party presumptive nominees traded fire over numerous
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- A raspy Biden gets off to a halting start against Trump in the first 2024 presidential election debate - June 27, 2024
- Biden ripped for ‘old’ appearance, ‘weak’ voice during first presidential debate: ‘Deeply alarming’ - June 27, 2024
- Trump vows he ‘will not block’ abortion pills or medication if elected, says he believes in ‘exceptions’ - June 27, 2024