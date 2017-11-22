A Reform that takes us back to the 1960’s

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On November 3, Miriam Home (CIUSSS West-Central Montreal) sent a letter to the parents and legal guardians of its clients with autism and intellectual disabilities residing in residential services, announcing the modifications to services offered through Miriam Home’s Community integration Program (CIP), effective as of December 2017. This letter stated that from that moment on ‘to benefit from rehabilitation services, a client must have the potential for learning new skills that will impact their daily lives’. Also announced was that individuals residing in any residential service would lose the services they received at their CIP, those aged 50 and over would receive services on a part-time basis, and those aged 55 and over ‘will be retired from the program’.

Considering that Community Integration Programs have until now emphasized maintaining skills, offering stimulation and activities for these heavily disabled individuals residing in residential services as well as to those still living at home with their families, we cannot but worry and fear any decision by Miriam Home intending to cut services to a sub-group representing over 100 heavily disabled individuals, and to reduce and therefore limit their services to leisure activities provided within their residence.

Although CRADI actively advocates for the better transition into services of individuals when they finish school, this cannot be to the detriment of older individuals already receiving desperately needed services, unavailable to them elsewhere. We will not accept any decision that will culminate in the ‘warehousing’ of individuals with autism and intellectual disabilities, neither for Miriam Home to abandon and walk out on these individuals in regards to the maintaining of skills and their right to community integration.

Ghislaine Goulet, coordinator of Comité régional des associations pour la déficience intellectuelle (CRADI)

514-255-8111

Mathieu Francoeur, coordinator of Mouvement des personnes handicapées pour l’accès aux services (PHAS)

514-638-4777