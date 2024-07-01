LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A-S Medication Solutions (ASM) today announced a strategic transition of its relationship with Triple Aim Consulting, LLC (“TAC”).

For a number of years, ASM has had a consulting agreement with TAC for TAC to assist ASM in managing client accounts. That consulting agreement ended on June 28, 2024.

“ASM is committed to increasing access to medications all across the United States,” said ASM CEO Matt Hoff. “We are proud of our tireless dedication to serving patients in all 50 states.”

