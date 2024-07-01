LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A-S Medication Solutions (ASM) today announced a strategic transition of its relationship with Triple Aim Consulting, LLC (“TAC”).
For a number of years, ASM has had a consulting agreement with TAC for TAC to assist ASM in managing client accounts. That consulting agreement ended on June 28, 2024.
“ASM is committed to increasing access to medications all across the United States,” said ASM CEO Matt Hoff. “We are proud of our tireless dedication to serving patients in all 50 states.”
Matt Hoff
Chief Executive Officer
(678) 488-7524
https://www.a-smeds.com/testimonials
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Nexalin Technology Announces Closing of $5.2 Million Public Offering - July 1, 2024
- A-S Medication Solutions Announces Strategic Transition - July 1, 2024
- fSHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. (NYSE: FFIE) - July 1, 2024