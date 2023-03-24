Immersive Interactive Experience Candytopia Opens in April at Legacy Village

Candytopia Logo Candytopia Logo

Legacy Village Logo Legacy Village Logo

Lyndhurst, Ohio, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Candytopia, in partnership with Legacy Village, today announced the arrival of its sweet interactive wonderland at the center. This sprawling sanctuary of confectionery bliss that has delighted so many major cities including New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, is bringing its one-of-a-kind sensory experience, all centered around one of life’s most wonderful pleasures—candy—to the region’s premier shopping destination.

The Legacy Village location will feature 19,000 square feet of 14 different interactive environments, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, and delectable tastes of all your favorite sweet treats. Guests will explore unexpected delights around every corner, including an art gallery featuring one-of-a-kind hand-crafted candy sculptures, a confetti room complete with confetti-farting pigs, a marshmallow pit filled with a quarter-million marshmallows, Cleveland-inspired elements, and photo ops exclusive to their home city throughout the experience. Guests are also encouraged to collect different free sweets throughout their journey.

“This unique entertainment experience is fun for people of all ages, and our team is excited to see guests’ reactions to our newest location,” said John Goodman, CEO of Youtopia Entertainment LLC. “We look forward to bringing this sweet experience to the premier lifestyle shopping center in the Cleveland area.”

“We’re thrilled that Candytopia, the interactive hit that’s traveled the nation, has selected Legacy Village to become the sweetest spot for fun in Northeast Ohio and beyond,” said Susan Windle, general manager of Legacy Village. “This unique, candy-themed attraction is sure to be a crowd pleaser for children and adults alike.”

The Candytopia will be located at 24613 Cedar Road in Legacy Village, between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Ethan Allen. Early access sign-ups begin today (Friday, March 24), and tickets go on sale (Thursday, March 30). Candytopia officially opens its doors to the public mid-April. Tickets are $20 for children ages 4-12 and $28 for adults. Kids 3 and under enter for free.

For more information, and to sign up for early access, visit www.Candytopia.com.

Social Media: @LegacyVillage @TheCandytopia

About Candytopia (Youtopia Entertainment LLC)

For anyone who’s ever dreamed of scoring a Golden Ticket or nibbling their way through Candyland, Candytopia transports guests to an imaginative confectionary wonderland with a one-of-a-kind full sensory experience and welcomes people of all ages to explore their sweet tooth like never before. Candytopia has drawn long lines and sold-out crowds during its limited run engagements in cities across the country, from Santa Monica to New York, San Francisco to Miami. Candytopia has amassed a huge following of guests of all ages and A-list celebrities including: CardiB, Pink, Usher, Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rick Ross, Bruce Willis, Adam Sandler, Kevin Durant, Josh Duhamel, Christina Aguilera, Wiz Khalifa, Hilary Duff, and Jessica Biel, to name a few. Candytopia is currently open in New York. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.Candytopia.com.

About Legacy Village

Legacy Village is Northeastern Ohio’s premier lifestyle center located in the Cleveland suburb of Lyndhurst. Legacy Village features more than 45 restaurants and retailers, many of which are unique to the area. For more information, call the Legacy Village Management Office at 216-382-3871 or visit us online at www.Legacy-Village.com.

Editor’s note: Photos and video footage of Candytopia available for download here: www.bit.ly/3TDKDxz

Attachments

Candytopia Logo

Legacy Village Logo

CONTACT: Victoria Pishkula Roop & Co. vpishkula@roopco.com