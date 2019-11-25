Breaking News
A Thanksgiving Blessing for Local Service Members

Lincoln partners with vendors to give away free turkeys to this Thanksgiving.

Annual Turkey Giveaway at Lincoln Military Housing properties throughout the Mid-Atlantic region

Herndon, VA, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Over 400 service members and their families living at Lincoln Military Housing properties throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region will receive a free frozen turkey just in time for the holidays.  This gift during the financially stressful holiday season is a result of a continuing partnership between Lincoln Military Housing and their valued vendors; Clippers, LLC, Southern Touch Painting, and The Davey Tree Expert Company.

 “At Lincoln Military Housing, we recognize that every penny counts during this time of year, and being able to partner with companies like our vendors so that we can help take some of the financial burdens away is important to us,” said Area Vice President, Jeff Guild. “Lincoln Military Housing is thankful throughout the year for our military community and their dedication to our country.  We take pride in providing our residents with quality homes and a community environment that continuously provides opportunities for our families to have time together without adding to the financial burden.”

 With the demand for holiday assistance increasing as we approach the season, this partnership strived to lend a helping hand to military members in the security and discretion of their communities. Lincoln Military Housing, Clippers, LLC, Southern Touch Painting, and Davey Tree Expert Company are proud to have delivered the simple gift of tradition to our military community.

 

Media Photo Opportunities:

Monday, November 25th, 2019:

Annapolis, Bellevue, Dahlgren, Indian Head, Pax River

 

Tuesday, November 26th, 2019

Quantico, Mechanicsburg, Thurmont, Hampton Roads Flags, Little Creek, Midway Manor, Norfolk Crossing, Norfolk Pointe, Northwest, Oceana, Portsmouth, Willoughby Bay, Whitehurst Farms, Yorktown

 

About Lincoln Military Housing

Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DOD) contract with parent company Lincoln Property Company. The goal has always been to increase the quality of military housing for our nation’s servicemen and women. Since its inception more than a decade ago, Lincoln Military Housing now provides more than 36,000 family homes for military members across the US. Lincoln is much more than a property management company. LMH acts as a support system for military families and offers community-building activities and 24-hour maintenance assistance programs, free, to all of their residents. Services are available for members of all branches of service — Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, United States Coast Guard, and National Guard.  For more information about Lincoln Military Housing, please visit www.lincolnmilitary.com for more information.

Attachments

  • IMG_5339
  • IMG_0434 
CONTACT: Brooke Scarbrough
Lincoln Military Housing
757.618.6825
[email protected]
