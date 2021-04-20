Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / A Third of Realtors® Assisted Their Clients With Buying or Selling a Property That Had “Green” Features in the Past Year

A Third of Realtors® Assisted Their Clients With Buying or Selling a Property That Had “Green” Features in the Past Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Washington, D.C., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Key Highlights

  • Sixty-five percent of Realtors® said promoting energy efficiency in listings was valuable.
  • More than a third of respondents – 36% – reported that their multiple listing service had green data fields.
  • Over half of  Realtors® said their clients were interested in sustainability.

 

Thirty-two percent of Realtors® said they had been directly involved with buying or selling a property that had green or eco-friendly features in the past 12 months, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors®.

NAR’s 2021 Realtors® and Sustainability Report surveyed Realtors® about sustainability issues facing the real estate industry. The association released the report in recognition of this year’s upcoming Earth Day celebration.

Sixty-five percent of respondents said promoting energy efficiency in listings was valuable, with 36% reporting that their multiple listing service had green data fields. Among Realtors® who did have MLS green data fields, 36% used them to promote green features, 25% highlighted energy information and 13% listed green certifications. More than half of those surveyed – 55% – said their clients were interested in sustainability.

“A growing number of consumers are seeking homes with features that are good for the environment and, by extension, good for their wallets by reducing utility expenses in the long run,” said Jessica Lautz, NAR vice president of demographics and behavioral insights. “The pandemic has led to an increased focus on wellness and sustainability is an important variable in that overall equation for some people.”

A strong majority of Realtors® – 82% – said properties with solar panels were available in their market and 40% said solar panels increased the perceived property value.

Twenty-two percent of respondents said that a high-performance home – defined as a systematic building science approach to home improvements that enhance indoor comfort, health, operational efficiency and durability – increased the dollar value offered compared to other similar homes.

The home features that Realtors® believed were most important to clients included the windows, doors, and siding (39%); proximity to frequently visited places (38%); a comfortable living space (37%); a home’s utility bills and operating costs (23%); and commuting costs (15%).

A quarter of respondents – 25% – had clients who frequently or sometimes requested to see properties close to public transportation. Fourteen percent of those surveyed said that a neighborhood’s walkability was very important to their clients while 8% said the same about access to bike lanes and paths.

 Methodology

In March 2021, NAR invited a random sample of 65,471 active Realtors® to fill out an online survey. A total of 5,048 useable responses were received for an overall response rate of 7.7 percent. At the 95 percent confidence level, the margin of error is plus-or-minus 1.38 percent.

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

# # #

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom. Statistical data in this release, as well as other tables and surveys, are posted in the “Research and Statistics” tab. 

CONTACT: Troy Green
National Association of Realtors®
202-383-1042
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.