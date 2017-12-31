A visual that shows just how many Rohingya villages have been burned

(Reuters) – In the four months since the Myanmar military began a crackdown after Rohingya militants attacked an army base and police posts on Aug. 25, around 655,000 members of the stateless Muslim minority have fled the western state of Rakhine and crossed into neighboring Bangladesh.
