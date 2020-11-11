Breaking News
A volume of poetry and writings reveal a poignant glimpse into the fiery heart of a young warrior killed in action

Robert Conde Jr. releases ‘And Evil Shall Be Vanquished: A Warrior’s Anthology of Original Poetry and Other Writings’

LOVELAND, Colo., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Army Spc. Gabriel David Conde, from a small town in northern Colorado, was killed in action while protecting his team members during a firefight in the Tagab district of Afghanistan’s Kapisa province on April 30, 2018. Although he was only 22 years old when he was killed, he had previously written over three hundred pages of original poetry, short stories, and journal entries describing his unique experience supporting Green Beret elements throughout his first and only deployment to a foreign battle field.

 

In “And Evil Shall Be Vanquished: A Warrior’s Anthology of Original Poetry and Other Writings” (published by LifeRich Publishing), his father Robert Conde, Jr. shares a collection of his late son’s writings before and during his only deployment to a foreign battlefield. Gabe was killed in action two weeks before he was scheduled to return home. His poems, stories, letters, and journal entries form an engaging panorama of the heart of a young warrior who chose to take bullets while protecting his fellow American and Afghan soldiers.

 

“The principles by which Gabe lived come to life in his book. His writings will cause people to rethink how they are living their lives as uncertainty and unrest touches every nation His lucid observations of the empty ways of living promoted by this generation will compel people to examine their own lives and inspire them to become heroes of their own stories,” Robert says.

 

The words of “And Evil Shall Be Vanquished: A Warrior’s Anthology of Original Poetry and Other Writings” are deftly written from the unique perspective of an airborne infantry soldier who dropped out of engineering school to enlist as an 18X Special Forces recruit. It aims for readers to recognize their own purpose and destiny as they call on God for help, to never give up, to defend the weak and innocent, and to become the men and women God created them to be. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Evil-Shall-Be-Vanquished-Anthology/dp/1489731245.

 

“And Evil Shall Be Vanquished: A Warrior’s Anthology of Original Poetry and Other Writings”

By Robert Conde, Jr.

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 384 pages | ISBN 9781489731234

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 384 pages | ISBN 9781489731241

E-Book | 384 pages | ISBN 9781489731548

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Gabriel David Conde, from a small town in northern Colorado, was killed in action while protecting his team members during a firefight in Afghanistan on April 30, 2018. His fierce warrior spirit was tempered by a genuine desire to stay close to God throughout his life, and his amazing intellect informed his strong opinions on just about every subject. His struggle to control his youthful zeal with wisdom and understanding are brought to life in the pages of this anthology. However, his insights and observations of the human experience, including his resolve to live passionately and die heroically, will evoke thoughts and emotions that will change the way people think about themselves, the people they love and the God who blessed them with life.

LifeRich Publishing, the strategic publishing partnership of Reader’s Digest and Author Solutions, LLC, was created to provide all writers a platform for sharing their stories, recipes, advice and more. LifeRich authors will benefit from a wealth of editorial design, marketing and education resources, specially created by Reader’s Digest editors for the enrichment of these LifeSmart individuals. Books can be published in print, ebook or audio formats, with additional distribution to up to 25 million Reader’s Digest customers through its online properties. For more information or to publish a book, please visit liferichpublishing.com or call 844-686-9607.

