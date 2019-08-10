A week after Texas massacre, El Paso marchers condemn racism

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rouke on Saturday joined a march in the Texas border city of El Paso to condemn last week’s mass shooting there, telling the crowd that President Donald Trump was partly responsible for the hatred that inspired it.
