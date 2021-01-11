Breaking News
A Young Couple Fights for Their Dreams and Their Love in New Second-Chance Romance Novel

In “Escaping RiverCreek,” author Jason Blayne explores the challenges and triumphs of growing up, falling in love and facing harsh truths about the world

HUNTINGTON, W. Va., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Life is slow and predictable in RiverCreek, Minnesota, a small town nestled in the suburban sprawl between Minneapolis and St. Paul. High schooler Cory Dubois longs for the moment he can swap starlit skies for city lights and his hockey skates for a scalpel. However, the arrival of Southern beauty Tara Rose shakes things up for Cory and the rest of RiverCreek’s residents.

In his new contemporary romance novel, “Escaping River Creek,” author Jason Blayne explores the nuances of first love and the adolescent choices that shape life’s trajectory. Passion immediately ignites between Cory and Tara, leading both to intense emotions and harsh conflict. The relationship inspires Cory to become more motivated and self-assured and improves his performance on the ice, his growth and athletic prowess rewarded when he receives a scholarship to a prominent university in Ohio.

Tara becomes angry when Cory considers a different school and threatens to alter the plan they had created for their lives. A bitter battle between the two sweethearts results in an accidental death of a friend and the murder of another, a ripple effect that rattles RiverCreek and threatens their happily-ever-after.

Through “Escaping RiverCreek,” Blayne reminds readers that actions have powerful consequences and to be mindful of the choices they are making, especially in the heat of a moment or under love’s dizzying spell. Despite Cory and Tara’s dreams taking a difficult and unexpected turn, the book demonstrates that while life gets tough, love is always there to see people through.

“’Escaping RiverCreek’ is for anyone who loves second-chance romances and would like reminisce and reflect on their past,” said Blayne. “The book offers an opportunity to look back and remember how it felt to go through tough times and almost make their dreams come true only to change course and navigate an uncharted path.”

“Escaping RiverCreek”
By Jason Blayne
ISBN: 9781480899025 (softcover); 9781480899032 (electronic)
Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Archway Publishing

About the author
Author Jason Blayne writes romance novels and the occasional thriller for adults and young adults alike. He is known for bringing a surprising twist to his stories, breaking from the traditional and weaving in mayhem and anarchy to create exciting adventures for his readers. His previous books include the “Shadow Wolves” trilogy and the “Twisted Saga” trilogy as well as contemporary romance novels “A Heart Split for Two” and “45 Days,” and a Western-style romance, “Cherry Skies.” He currently lives in Huntington, West Virginia, where he was born and raised. To learn more about Blayne, visit his Amazon Author Page (Jason S. Blayne) or connect with him on Twitter (@JasonBlayne).

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

