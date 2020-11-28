A young journalist’s story rocks the world to its core and spirals her life onto an unimaginable journey of hope and despair

Breaking News
Peter Breally announces the release of ‘Demography Day’

CANNONVALE, Australia, Nov. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peter Breally has written poetry and short stories for yachting publications. Inspired by a sailing trip to the remote Cocos Keeling Islands, he now releases his first full-length novel titled “Demography Day” (published by Xlibris AU).

           

A young journalist expecting her first child attends the prenatal clinic in Gladstone Australia where she lives and by a quirk of fate discovers that all women the world over have stopped falling pregnant for no explicable reason. The story that she writes for her newspaper rocks the world to its core and spirals her personal life onto an unimaginable journey of hope and despair.

 

“This book is unique in the way that it takes readers into a journey like no other. Readers will be intrigued from page one, wondering where this tale is going,” Breally says. “It also touches issues of our modern world such as over population, species decline and the loss of cultural values.”

 

When asked what he wants readers to take away from his writing of this novel, Breally replies, “An awareness of the issues we face as inhabitants of an overcrowded planet.” For more details about this book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Demography-Day-Peter-Breally/dp/1664101160.

 

“Demography Day”

By Peter Breally

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 466 pages | ISBN 9781664101173

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 466 pages | ISBN 9781664101166

E-Book | 466 pages | ISBN 9781664101159

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Peter Breally and his wife have chosen to retire on their coastal property in Queensland after many years of living on their yacht and traveling from one project to the next in the heavy construction industry.

 

Xlibris Publishing Australia, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving Australian authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.com.au or call 1-800-844-927 to receive a free publishing guide.

