A1 Supplements is Pleased to Announce the Launch of Ayone Nutrition Featuring a Specialized Line-Up of Supplements

Ayone Nutrition Supplements have been awarded the A1 Select badge confirming that the products meet A1 Supplements’ stringent manufacturing standards, contain ingredients and dosages in the product that can be trusted as accurate and safe, along with utilizing the highest quality ingredients from the best sources for each product.
Ayone Nutrition
MIAMI, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A1 Supplements, America’s #1 Supplement Store, has launched Ayone Nutrition, offering a highly specialized lineup of nutritional supplements focused on some of today’s most important health and wellness concerns. Quality and efficacy are of critical importance to Ayone Nutrition – their supplements are made in the USA from the highest quality natural ingredients, are formulated gluten-free and are also non-GMO.
A1 Supplements has been a pioneer and leader in the Nutritional Supplements industry for over 25 years. Drawing on that experience, and having the best materials, manufacturers, and information, they decided to bring their own line of best-in-class supplements to the consumer through their Ayone Nutrition brand.
Ayone’s initial line-up of supplements is a carefully selected offering of products created with innovative formulas and using select ingredients. A1 Nutrition President, Manny Balani says, “Ayone Nutrition supplements are designed with the consumer in mind, to help them optimize their performance and health…this effort is very personal to us as we want to ensure we offer only the highest quality, most efficacious products, not just another version of what is already available in the market.”
There are 14 products in the initial Ayone Nutrition lineup. Products are made in the USA from the highest quality ingredients – produced in a facility that is FDA Registered and is GMP Certified. Third-party testing is used to confirm ingredient quality and dosage levels to ensure maximum efficacy.
Value is a key cornerstone of Ayone Nutrition now and going forward. They want their consumers to receive more for their money – value pricing on robust formulas that will help them with their health and wellness regimen without breaking the bank.
The initial Ayone Nutrition lineup Includes:
- Ultra-Joint Plus
- Tribulus Extract
- Platinum Turmeric
- Oxy Burn Plus
- Neuro Plus
- Multi Collagen Complex
- Melatonin Plus
- Max Omega 3
- L-Arginine Plus
- Horny Goat Weed Plus
- CoQ10
- Biotin
- Ashwagandha
- Men’s Multivitamin
With more to come …
For complete information, visit: https://www.a1supplements.com/brands/ayone-nutrition/
Media Contact:
A1 Supplements
1606 NW 84th Ave.
Miami, FL 33126
865-977-9917
support@a1supplements.com
